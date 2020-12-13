LEXINGTON
Kentucky is down a pretty deep hole five games into this basketball season.
UK fell to 1-4 Saturday, which is the worst start for the Wildcats since Joe B. Hall's last season in 1984-85.
That's obviously going back some.
This UK team is obviously going back some, as in backing up in some areas. UK was down 24 points but only lost 64-63 and had a shot to win at the end.
Guess you could call that a mid-December gift from the Wildcats.
"We picked up and pressed and we became the aggressor Getting into their legs a little bit. Maybe that's who we are," UK coach John Calipari said. "Look, there's hope now. If that's who we are those 20 minutes, there's hope."
"We obliviously showed in the second half that we can play," said Jacob Toppin, a freshman who has earned some mention for his hustle from Calipari. "As a team and as a whole that we need to play all 40 minutes in order to win a basketball game."
Yeah, you can get on board with this showing fight angle for UK in the second half. The Wildcats probably figured out that if they defend as well in the second 20 minutes as they should have for 40 they could be pretty good by the end of this season.
They are a very long way from being pretty good.
"There's so much to teach," Calipari said.
Figuring out that 20 minutes of major effort aren't going to cut it at most levels of college basketball, and certainly not at the top level, should be the No. 1 lesson for this group of talented individuals making small steps toward becoming a team.
"You see what kind of team we are when we fight," said Olivier Sarr, one of the fighters for UK. "I think that second half was an awakening."
It could be if Sarr shows this game was a part of a growth pattern for his one year with the Wildcats. Sarr led UK with 22 points, going 11-for-16 from the floor, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking four shots.
Sarr had the last shot for UK, a mid-range jumper that had worked most of the afternoon, but this final one was off. Devin Askew had a put-back that was well after the final buzzer.
Sarr was the best offensive option all game for UK. He got some help from Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston (14 points each), but neither of the freshmen shot very well (11-of-28 from the floor).
They are among several Wildcats who need to spend more free time in the Craft Center shooting 500 basketballs a session.
There were plenty of factors that would have made things difficult to get this Wildcat team going even if this had been a 'normal' season.
COVID-19 had rocked a lot of parts of the sports world, practice dates altered drastically, unknowns for the start of the season, anxiety of whether there would be a season at all.
This was Calipari's most inexperienced team at UK. Keion Brooks Jr. was UK's only returnee who had played many minutes last season, and he hasn't been in a game yet because of a leg injury.
Kentucky got to campus late in the summer, then once inside the bubble, it had limited practice time.
Top assistant coach Kenny Payne left for an assistant coaching job with the New York Knicks.
All of those things are factors in this UK start.
UK needs to work on shooting, it needs to work on focus, it needs to play a full game.
Kentucky doesn't need to shoot 3-pointers until it can at least find the basket. Both Boston and Toppin barely hit the rim on 3-point tries in the same possession.
The Wildcats need to settle at point guard, or a point guard rotation. Calipari seems to think Clarke is the best way to go at the moment.
"How we're going to play is going to develop now that Terrence (Clarke) is playing point," Calipari said.
Maybe that's part of an answer to one question for UK. There are still plenty of others issues to figure out for the Wildcats as well.
