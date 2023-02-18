It will be a Saturday mixed with looking back at one of the most heralded time frames in Kentucky basketball history, and an urgent need to beat one of the best teams in the country and a heated rival in Tennessee.

Kentucky and the Volunteers tip off at noon CT in a nationally televised game on CBS. No. 10 Tennessee has climbed to one of the best teams in the country, it just knocked off No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday in Knoxville. UT will be in the top 10 when the next AP Top 25 poll comes out early next week.

