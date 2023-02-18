It will be a Saturday mixed with looking back at one of the most heralded time frames in Kentucky basketball history, and an urgent need to beat one of the best teams in the country and a heated rival in Tennessee.
Kentucky and the Volunteers tip off at noon CT in a nationally televised game on CBS. No. 10 Tennessee has climbed to one of the best teams in the country, it just knocked off No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday in Knoxville. UT will be in the top 10 when the next AP Top 25 poll comes out early next week.
As it stands, Tennessee is No. 3 in the NCAA NET rankings, behind No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Alabama. Tennessee is No. 4 in KenPom.com. The Vols are 20-6, 9-4 in the SEC.
No matter what, this will be a tough matchup for the Wildcats, who are 17-9, 8-5 in the SEC. UK is searching for Quad 1 wins to help its No. 39 NET ranking.
Tennessee is one of the best defensive teams in the country.
For the 12th straight week, the Volunteers have the best adjusted defensive efficiency in the country per KenPom, allowing only 85.8 points per 100 possessions. Tennessee owns Division I’s best field-goal percentage defense (35.5) and 3-point defense (24.7), along with the nation’s third-best scoring defense (56.4 ppg).
Only four teams have hit the 70-point mark against UT this season, and Kentucky didn’t do it in a stirring 63-56 upset win at Knoxville back on Jan. 14.
Kentucky is going for its first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since UK’s national championship season of 2012.
Uros Plavsic answered the bell in the post in the first matchup, dropping a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting. He did so largely battling Kentucky big Oscar Tshiebwe, a physical matchup on both ends of the floor. Santiago Vescovi finished with 13 points and a game-high four steals.
Kentucky has played just 13 games at full strength this season. Sahvir Wheeler has missed the last three games with a right ankle injury and CJ Fredrick has sat out the last two with a rib injury. They’re both considered day to day.
Antonio Reeves scored 18 points at Tennessee, while Tshiebwe scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. UK dominated the glass by 20 at Tennessee and the Cats hit 22-of-25 free throws.
Reeves has been a consistent scorer lately for the Wildcats. He is averaging 15.2 points a game to lead UK over the last five games.
“I don’t see how open I am on the floor, I’m just shooting it, I shoot it the same way every time,” Reeves said of his recent success.
During the weekend Kentucky basketball is celebrating teams that won two national championships in three years, and reached the championship game in that third season. Kentucky won the 1996 national championship with Rick Pitino as head coach, and it won the 1998 national championship with Tubby Smith in his first year as head coach. UK reached the national championship game in 1997 in what would be Pitino’s last game as the Wildcats head coach.
The reunion for the members of the team, coaches and managers started Friday night and will be capped with on-court recognition during halftime of the Tennessee game on Saturday.
Kentucky strung together 25 straight wins, including a 16-0 mark in Southeastern Conference play, midway through the 1995-96 season and rolled to its sixth national championship. The dynamic duo of Tony Delk (17.8 points per game) and Antoine Walker (15.2 ppg) led the team dubbed “The Untouchables” by Pitino. Delk tied a championship game record with seven 3-pointers and the Wildcats withstood a late Syracuse rally to win the title by a 76-67 score.
Pitino’s reigning champions posted a 35-5 overall record and won the SEC tournament title in a quest to repeat as champions in 1996-97. Kentucky marched all the way to the final game before falling to Arizona in overtime by an 84-75 margin. Ron Mercer paced the scoring at 18.1 points per game. Derek Anderson had what could have been a national player of the year season derailed by a knee injury, but he still added 17.7 per outing.
The team that became known as the “Comeback Cats” captured its second national title in three years after overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit against Utah in the national championship game. UK was 10-3 in games decided by 10 points or fewer and 7-1 in games decided by three points or less during Smith’s first season as head coach. Kentucky had a balanced attack, as all five starters averaged more than nine points per game with senior guard Jeff Sheppard leading at 13.7 points per game.
