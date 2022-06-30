The Southeastern Conference revealed its 2022-23 home-and-away designations for the league schedule on Wednesday. The Kentucky men’s basketball team will once again play an 18-game league schedule with nine contests inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and nine more on the road.
As announced prior to the 2015-16 season, Kentucky’s permanent home-and-away opponents include Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. This upcoming season, the Wildcats will also play Arkansas and Georgia twice in the regular season.
Kentucky’s league home schedule will include the five aforementioned teams as well as Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. UK’s road matchups will come against Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss in addition to Arkansas and Georgia and the three permanent home-and-home opponents.
The SEC has had 27 NCAA Tournament selections over the last four tournaments. One team has advanced to the Elite Eight in 10 of the last 12 tournaments and every team has made at least one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last seven seasons.
UK’s home-and-home slate features five intriguing matchups. The Wildcats will take on Arkansas which is the reigning regular-season champions. The Razorbacks have won each of the last two meetings in the series, including a 75-73 win in Bud Walton Arena a season ago. Kentucky leads the all-time series by a 33-13 mark. This will be the first time the teams have played twice in the regular season since the 2013-14 season.
The Cats have won each of the last two meetings with the Gators and have captured wins in seven of the last eight overall. Kentucky is 107-41 all-time against Florida and is 21-9 in the series under John Calipari.
UK has played Tennessee more than any other program in its history and owns a 158-77 all-time series record. The home teams claimed wins in the two regular-season matchups a season ago and the teams have split their meetings in each of the last four regular seasons.
The Wildcats own a 13-game winning streak over Vanderbilt. UK has had to overcome double-digit deficits in five of those victories. All-time the Wildcats are 154-47 against the Commodores and are 23-4 under Calipari.
Kentucky will get an early start to its season with a foreign trip to The Bahamas in August for the third time under Calipari. Both previous times the Wildcats came away with positive results. UK first traveled to the island prior to the 2014-15 season which ignited a magical run that ended with an undefeated regular season, SEC regular-season and tournament titles, and a trip to the Final Four. Kentucky earned a 4-0 mark in The Bahamas in 2018, prior to going 30-7 and reaching the Elite Eight in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.