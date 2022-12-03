The Kentucky basketball team has been on the ground in London for a couple of days now, and Saturday morning players had some time off and were close to some sightseeing highlights within walking distance of where they were staying in the middle of the vast capital of England.
UK is in the UK to meet Michigan in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase on Sunday. The matchup will be at the famed O2 Arena.
CJ Fredrick is a junior shooting guard for UK who is looking forward to the trip, as are his teammates.
“Not everyone gets to do this, it’s going to be super fun, but it’s a business trip,” Fredrick said. “One of the things I’m excited about, I’m such a World Cup fan, I think that’s one of my favorite sporting events to watch. I know soccer is such a huge deal over there, I’m excited for that environment, just to see what it is like.”
England will be playing in an elimination game at the same London time that UK and Michigan tipoff, which means there won’t be many locals at the basketball game, but UK and Michigan could get a lot of local reaction afterwards.
This game was originally scheduled for 2019 and again in 2020 but was knocked out by the COVID epidemic.
UK coach John Calipari and Michigan coach Juway Howard had talked about a home-and-home series between the two programs. UK has been looking for more marquee non-conference games in Rupp Arena, with the teams already locked into neutral site big games in the Champions Classic and the CBS Sports Classic.
“Next year Gonzaga and Michigan are coming here,” Calipari said this week after UK beat Bellarmine 60-41. “Juwan, I’ve known him for a long time, really like him. And then the Hall of Fame called us about playing in London. I said, well, maybe that will be a third game.
“It will be a great experience for these kids, really hard game. But it will be a great experience. When you’re doing what I’m doing, you’re trying to put these kids in different situations where they learn and grow. I took a team in ‘94 to France when I was at UMass. We flew to France and played in the season. Went up the Eiffel Tower. Imagine none of them will ever do it again. Maybe. But maybe not.
To put them in all kind of situations before they leave here, the events we play in. So this is just one of them. It’s the first college game in that venue, which they say is the No. 1 venue in the world.
