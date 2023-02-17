Kentucky has mostly struggled since the calendar turned to 2023. UK has become a team that had to win at Mississippi State to get itself on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

John Calipari has had teams that have looked like nothing this late or later in seasons before. The 2014 Kentucky team jumps to mind. It was dead in the water in late February, and somehow navigated its way to the NCAA championship game.

