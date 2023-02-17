Kentucky has mostly struggled since the calendar turned to 2023. UK has become a team that had to win at Mississippi State to get itself on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
John Calipari has had teams that have looked like nothing this late or later in seasons before. The 2014 Kentucky team jumps to mind. It was dead in the water in late February, and somehow navigated its way to the NCAA championship game.
This UK team isn’t as talented as that one was. It’s a mystery whether this squad has the makeup _ or the ability to defend and make shots from the perimeter _ to make a stretch run that will have to last through the SEC Tournament.
Calipari has had some down moments in 13 seasons at Kentucky before this 14th. UK hasn’t been in this desperate of a situation to keep its season alive before with what was supposed to be a high-quality squad.
Kentucky faced a road trip to Mississippi State that it had to win to keep its barely audible NCAA Tournament hopes alive. How many times during Calipari’s time in Lexington has that phrase been used _ again, with a team that was supposed to have the talent to be so much more?
The reason Mississippi State became so vital was because UK has been blowing up its own margin for error all season long, dropping two straight games to Arkansas at Rupp Arena and at Georgia last Saturday.
Losing to Georgia 75-68 was the second inexcusable loss for the Wildcats this season. The other one was the 71-68 embarrassment to South Carolina in Rupp Arena. South Carolina is working hard to hold on to its No. 257 NET number.
Beating Miss. State 71-68 after having a comfortable margin midway through the second half did help UK some in the metrics game. UK moved to No. 40 from 44 in the NCAA NET rankings. UK picked up its second Quad 1 win of the season (2-7). UK is No. 42 in Kenpom.com.
Chris Livingston was a freshman who a major for UK down the stretch at Miss State. Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves were solid scoring. Freshman Cason Wallace couldn’t score, but he did well passing the ball. UK was without CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler at Miss. State because of injuries, which have plagued the team in different ways most of the season.
UK picked up this ‘must win’ in large part by smashing Miss. State on the glass, outrebounding those Bulldogs 38-22. Oscar Tshiebwe looked engaged with 18 points, 11 rebounds. That kind of effort all around will be essential when a large Orange problem arrives at Rupp Arena for a Saturday noon tipoff.
UK hasn’t swept Tennessee in the regular season since 2012, but it has a chance to pull that off Saturday. The 2012 team, of course, was Calipari’s national championship with the Wildcats. That year it was almost destiny for UK to win the crown, the team was simply that good. The 2014 team with Aaron Harrison’s heroics was a surprise preview for the 2015 squad, which also chased perfection but finished 38-1 and in the Final Four.
UK has flirted with a couple of NCAA Tournament regional finals, but the magic has slowly worn off since 2019. UK got to experience being a No. 2 seed last March and getting upended by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s.
Now, BBN will see if UK can hold up against a Tennessee team that is No. 3 in the NET and fresh off a 68-59 victory Wednesday over No. 1 Alabama in Knoxville.
One of the problems for UK now is there are no more backwards steps left.
