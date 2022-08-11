Collins

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins reacts following a dunk during the Wildcats’ 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday night in the Bahamas.

 UK Athletics

Once the University of Kentucky got clear of the Dominican Republic National Select Team by 20 points, it just took runs in the second half in pushing that lead to 30 then 40 points with a little over five minutes left Wednesday night.

UK launched its Big Blue Bahamas excursion with an exclamation point or two, and won by a shade over 50 points, 108-56, at Baha Mar Resort.

