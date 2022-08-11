Once the University of Kentucky got clear of the Dominican Republic National Select Team by 20 points, it just took runs in the second half in pushing that lead to 30 then 40 points with a little over five minutes left Wednesday night.
UK launched its Big Blue Bahamas excursion with an exclamation point or two, and won by a shade over 50 points, 108-56, at Baha Mar Resort.
Associate coach Orlando Antigua coached UK, which started Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves. There were lots of different combinations on the floor throughout the game, and several players put on what could be considered surprise performances.
Collins and Cason Wallace each pushed UK with 15 points each. Collins hit 6-of-9 shots from the floor and showing a pull up jumper, to go along with a baseline drive, where he up and over a defender for a dunk that only his long arms could make, that ignited a UK run to put it on top 23-13.
Collins also had five rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.
“One of the things we really liked is how many assists he had,” Antigua said after the game.
“He made some great plays, some great decisions, was able to hold his ground, find guys and obviously showed his athleticism and ways he can shoot the ball. He has an extremely high ceiling. He’s got to keep working, continue improving, has to stay in the gym, continue to eat, keep working with Brady (strength and conditioning coach Brady Welsh) so that he can keep this up.”
Tshiebwe, Collins and Toppin made Kentucky a big team up front. Tshiebwe scored 17 points and pulled down six rebounds. Reeves hit 4-of-5 from 3-point range on the way to 12 points. Chris Livingston and Lance Ware each scored 11 points.
Kentucky was going into abuse mode with a little less than seven minutes to play. Kentucky blocked seven shots in the first half and was up 43-25 at the half. UK finished with 10 blocked shot.
Adou Thiero made the most of his 10 minutes, getting seven points, three blocks and two steals.
UK made 56.8% from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range.
Kentucky will face Tec De Monterrey (Mexico) Thursday at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network.
