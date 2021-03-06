One more chance to get better, and to prepare for the SEC Tournament, awaits the University of Kentucky on Saturday.

The Wildcats host South Carolina at 11 a.m. in Rupp Arena. It would be a mirror time for when UK will likely begin the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. The Wildcats will be the 8, 9 or 10 seed in the SEC tourney.

UK coach John Calipari wants his team to focus on South Carolina as an important preparation step to whatever run the Wildcats might be able to put together next week.

“At this time of the year, you want to stay in the moment,” Calipari said via Zoom on Friday. “All you’re trying to do is be your best at the end of the year.”

Usually for UK, being at its best has meant playing for better seeding in the NCAA Tournament. At 8-15 overall and 7-9 in the SEC, this UK team is fighting to salvage something of what has been a wretched season.

“Now it’s become, ‘All right, we’re going to have to go and do something unique and special, which we can, if we continue to climb,’ ” Calipari said. “Now, all that means is one, 16 to 18 assists, 10 to 12 turnovers, no more; and we fight. If we do those things, you all know we’ll be right there and with our chances to win. We have to shoot the ball a little better than we have the last couple of games.”

UK has been in a lot of SEC games that could’ve been wins if it had held on over the last four to eight minutes of games.

Now, UK is in must-win territory.

“You’re battle-tested for postseason,” Calipari has told the team. “Other teams won’t be as battle-tested. They haven’t been through what you’ve been through. But the other side of that is to finish off games, you have to play with some reckless abandon. You have to play like you have nothing to lose, and that’s where I have to get these guys mentally.”

UK should be good enough to stop a South Carolina team that has also struggled to a 6-13 record, 4-11 in the SEC.

The Cats will have to be strong on the glass, which they weren’t in the 70-62 loss at Mississippi earlier this week. UK will also need good recognition from its guards going against a variety of zone defenses that South Carolina will bring.

Guard play may have been the biggest challenge UK faced this season.

“With Terrence (Clarke) being out, BJ (Boston) struggled early,” Calipari said. “I thought our guard play would be better. So, it changed on the run of how we were trying to play. Terrence being out all of that time and then not really being back, we started going ‘OK, what can we do and how do we do this?’ ”