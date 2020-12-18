The University of Kentucky has seen progress in the week of intensified practice since losing to Notre Dame 64-63 last Saturday.
UK had to switch basketball opponents from UCLA to North Carolina on the short term for the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. Game time will be 1 p.m. CT.
UCLA will flip with North Carolina and play Ohio State at about 3:15 p.m CT.
“The thing that they hopefully understand is that you’re trying to play efficient offensively,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said of his team. “You can’t have 25 turnovers and win a college basketball game. Defensively, you’ve got to fight. This next game, now with Carolina, they’re outrebounding their opponents by 18 rebounds a game, and they’ve played a good schedule (against) Texas and Stanford and Iowa and UNLV. The teams that they’ve played, they’re outrebounding them by 18, and it’s literally, you’re going to have to fight. You’re going to have to go body-to-body. Guards are going to have to stick their nose in. Our guards are going to have to get 15 rebounds, 10 rebounds.”
Point guard play has been a major issue as UK has started 1-4.
Calipari said he had been using Terrence Clarke as the lead guard and Devin Askew as the backup at the point.
“We’re playing Terrence (Clarke) there,” Calipari said. “Devin (Askew) is the backup that way. I like Devin and Davion (Mintz) and Terrence in together because I’ve done it before where you’re playing three point guards at one time. I like having the ball in Terrence’s hands. And like I said, we’re going to see.”
Some personnel shortages have altered how UK approached practice this week. Calipari didn’t elaborate in a virtual media conference Thursday who may or may not be available for Saturday.
“We haven’t been able to scrimmage the last couple of days,” Calipari said. “We’ve had some guys out with some stuff. But the guys that were there got better. The issue becomes feeling the success that goes along with you’re getting better, and that’s what’s been hard.”
Calipari and the rest of the team were struck Wednesday with trying to prepare for a completely different opponent on a short turnaround.
“I think it may have hit something (Wednesday) or the night before. But it was late,” Calipari said. “All I said is we need to have it by noon because we’re doing all of this stuff and now we have to totally change. That means we’ve got to watch tape, and I don’t want to start watching tape until you tell me it’s done and every coach has agreed to do it. I said we would, that it doesn’t bother me, but we’re all in the same boat.
“UCLA was probably preparing for us and now they’re probably preparing for Ohio State and same vice versa. North Carolina wasn’t preparing for us; they were preparing for Ohio State. So, we’re all in the same boat.”
The revised schedule was created to more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.
