Kentucky’s basketball team hasn’t turned the corner. Not yet. The Wildcats are trying to get there, they started in the turn Saturday at Tennessee.
But, no, Kentucky hasn’t turned the corner. After the first half against Georgia on Tuesday, Kentucky was just trying to find the way back from a nine-point deficit.
Maybe all the Wildcats had to do was load themselves into the Oscar Tshiebwe team-moving-forward company. Certainly there’s an NIL deal for that.
Tshiebwe had his best scoring game in his career, and it was in perhaps the most critical game so far this basketball season, because Kentucky had to beat Georgia.
The Wildcats did that eventually, 85-71, and that happened in large part because Tshiebwe had 37 points and 24 rebounds.
These numbers made a lot of folks think about the Tshiebwe of last season, when he was the National Player of the Year.
“Oscar played a video game,” UK coach John Calipari said.
Kentucky went into the first game after Tennessee on Tuesday night with something to prove. It was something rather simple, really. Follow one big win with another win that your team needed to start building some kind of momentum to make the second half of the season something to remember — and in a good way.
Simple, follow one win with a second win.
The people turned out at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night for an 8 p.m. CT start, which is pretty late for an SEC game on a work-school night. The lower arena was filled, and a lot of people were here on both sides and in the end zones of the lower arena.
They were there presumably to see if their team had truly come back to life, if the Kentucky basketball team could make something out of this season.
Instead, those who showed up at Rupp got to see a first half against Georgia that was a recurring nightmare reminder of South Carolina seven days before.
In the first half, Georgia hit 3s from long distance, or it got drives for baskets. Georgia was so efficient running its offense that it made 10 of its last 15 shots of the first half. That helped push the Dawgs to a 42-34 lead at the break.
Kentucky came out with much more defensive intensity in the first two minutes of the second half. Kentucky also came out with a simple plan in the second half — keep feeding Tshiebwe, and Tshiebwe was told to flush the ball every time he got it.
“I told him to dunk every ball,” Calipari said.
Tshiebwe did dunk every ball when he wasn’t getting fouled. Tshiebwe seemed to grab every rebound.
“Getting the old Oscar, that’s what we need,” UK guard Antonio Reeves said. “Just seeing him out there being a beast like that, we need that every game from him.”
The old Oscar was loved by the BBN people who came to Rupp. The crowd was loud, engaged and trying to drive the Wildcats to a 12-6 record, 3-3 in the SEC. If this one game was an indicator, BBN really wants this team to succeed. That was a major positive coming after a week of nothing but negative surrounding this Kentucky basketball team.
No, Kentucky hasn’t turned the corner yet. It needs to get two more wins in this stretch with Texas A&M coming to Rupp on Saturday, then win at Vanderbilt next Tuesday. After that comes Kansas on Jan. 28 at Rupp. Maybe after that, it will be good to see how UK has negotiated this curve in the season.
