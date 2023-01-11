LEXINGTON — In what has been a year of a disappointment thus far, Kentucky may have hit rock bottom Tuesday as it lost 71-68 to last-place South Carolina in a game it trailed all night to fall to 10-6 overall, 1-3 in conference play and suffer its first home loss of the season.

“We lost the game in the first half,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “The second half, we hold them to 29, we do some good things offensively. We look better. But in the end, a loose ball we don’t get. We do a great job guarding and a guy who runs in and gets a tip. We didn’t block them out. Those are winning plays. Those are the difference between winning and losing.”

