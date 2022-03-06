Kentucky extended its winning streak at Gainesville’s Stephen O’Connell Center to four Saturday as it defeated Florida 71-63 to finish the regular season 25-6 and with a 14-4 record in Southeastern Conference play.
The Wildcats were led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to record his 25th double-double of the season. He’s now logged a double-double in 13 straight games.
Sahvir Wheeler (13) and Kellan Grady (11) joined Tshiebwe in double-figures.
Florida was led by Colin Castleton with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He was joined in double figures by Anthony Duruji, who added 10 points. The Gators finished the regular season 19-12 overall and 9-9 in conference-play.
Before the opening tip, Florida senior Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the court during a game on December 12, 2020, and has yet to be cleared to play was honored by coming out as a member of the starting lineup. He received a standing ovation from the O’Connell Center crowd and both benches.
Kentucky coach John Calipari wanted to push the ceremony even further.
“What I said to do, ‘Let him grab the ball, go shoot a lay-up and keep the score in the books so that he’d score two in the game,” Calipari said. “They went, ‘What’? I said, ‘It’s a 40-minute game, two points. Yeah, it may come down to that and if it does good for that.”
Calipari met with Johnson court side.
“When I grabbed him, I just said, ‘I wish you were playing.’ And I got a little emotional because come on, this kid his whole life had been to be in this moment and these type of games and it was taken from him. But good for Florida to really honor him and their fans for what they’ve done.”
Once action began, Kentucky opened Saturday’s game on a 7-0 run. The Wildcats would continue its dominant half, pushing the lead to 30-16 by the third media timeout of the half and 33-22. Different scorers knocked down each of Kentucky’s first seven field goals made on the night.
Kentucky finished the first half with a 38-26 lead as it shot 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range to jump out in front of the host Gators.
The Gators opened the second half on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 38-31, which caused Calipari to call a quick timeout and instruct his team to give the ball to Tshiebwe.
He scored the next 11 UK points.
“It was to post Oscar,” Calipari said. “Like, throw him the ball. We came out and we just ran one thing after another.”
Kentucky maintained control until the final minute when the Gators pulled within six at 65-59 and forced a turnover with 51.3 seconds left after a Keion Brooks pass sailed out of bounds.
Florida would be unable to cash in on the turnover as they missed a 3-point attempt that would’ve cut the UK lead to one possession.
Instead, the Gators were forced to foul TyTy Washington, who went on to knock down four straight free throws in the final minute to secure the third Wildcat season sweep of the Gators in the last four years.
Kentucky will be back in action Friday in Tampa for SEC Tournament quarterfinals play where UK will be the No. 3 seed. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST with the Cats playing the winner of the No. 6 seed’s Thursday night matchup between the winner of No. 14 Georgia and No. 11 Vanderbilt.
“They ask about this team; we have four point guards. You’ve got Sahvir, Tyty, Davion (Mintz) and Kellan,” Calipari said of his team heading into tournament time. “You have point guards and many times three of them on the court at the same time.
“And then you have the beast in the middle, the long, athletic kids, you’ve got Lance (Ware) whose a beast and can battle, you’ve got Daimion (Collins) when he’s ready and healthy and we’ve all seen Bryce (Hopkins) do his thing. We’ve got a full roster.”
