STARKVILLE, Miss. — In a battle of NCAA Tournament bubble teams at Humphrey Coliseum Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats picked up a crucial 71-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

“The biggest thing I’ve been talking to them about is refuse to lose. Just refuse to lose,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “You may run out of time but refuse to lose. Just keep fighting.

