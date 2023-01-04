LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Wildcats picked up an important 74-71 victory Tuesday over a red hot LSU team at Rupp Arena as it survived a Tiger game-tying three point attempt at the final buzzer.
With the win UK is on the board in conference play moving to 1-1 against SEC competition and are now 10-4 on the year overall. LSU dropped to 12-2 with the loss.
“The spirit of the team, I love their mentality,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “I felt good all day about the game. And I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. But getting away from all the clutter and everything out, let’s just play. Let’s coach our team. Worry about the next game we’re playing, which was this one. That (LSU) is a really good team. They’ve done a great job. Terrific defensive team.”
Kentucky took a 9-5 lead into the game’s first media timeout as Chris Livingston opened the scoring with a three and a dunk from Cason Wallace highlighted a 4-for-8 start from the field for the UK offense.
LSU would rally to take the lead into the second media timeout as it used an 11-6 run highlighted by a pair of 3s from KJ Williams, but Kentucky answered back with a 10-5 run of its own to take a 25-21 lead into the third media timeout.
The Tigers would trim the Kentucky lead to three entering the final media timeout of the half but UK would outscore LSU by one to close out the half to take a 42-38 lead into halftime.
Kentucky shot 57.1% from the field and 50% from three in the game’s opening half, but LSU’s offense also clicked, shooting 51.9% from the field and 46.2% from three to keep the game within four halfway through.
After a three from Williams to open the second half for the Tigers, Kentucky would answer back with a 7-0 run but followed that up with a near three-minute scoring drought keeping LSU within six at 51-45 entering the first media timeout.
Kentucky would break out of its scoring drought with a 9-5 run after the timeout closed out with a Wallace lob to Jacob Toppin for a dunk to put UK in front 60-50 with 10:40 and force LSU to call timeout.
A three from LSU’s Adam Miller combined with another three near-three minute scoring drought from UK cut the Kentucky lead to 60-53 entering the third media timeout of the second half. It would push its run to 8-0 with a put back from Derek Fountain and a banked three from Williams after the break cutting the lead to 60-58 with 6:18 left, which forced Calipari to call timeout.
Out of the timeout, UK responded with a 7-3 run as Toppin scored twice from close range and Sahvir Wheeler nailed a three with the shot clock down to four seconds giving the Cats a 67-61 lead heading into the game’s final media timeout.
LSU would cut the UK lead to one after the break with a 5-0 run but with 1:13 to go Toppin splashed a corner three to push the lead back to four and force LSU to call timeout.
LSU would pull back within one with 9.3 seconds left after a Livingston foul on a Cam Hayes led to three made free throws, but a pair of free throw’s for Toppin moved the lead back to three and Williams missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer, allowing UK to hang on for the win.
“They (Kentucky) hit some tough shots there to win the game in the last minute and a half,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said of the close finish. “So give them credit.”
Kentucky was led in scoring by Toppin with 21 points Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his eighth double-double of the season and 39th of his UK career as he added 19 points and 16 rebounds.
The front court duo was joined in double figures by Wallace (14) and Wheeler (11).
Williams led LSU with 23 points. He was joined in double figures by Miller (15), Trae Hannibal (12) and Hayes (11).
The win saw Calipari continue to shorten his rotation as only seven Wildcats saw the floor Tuesday with Tshiebwe and Wallace playing the entire game.
“We’ll see going forward,” Calipari said of the plans with the rotation going forward. What if there’s foul trouble. If you want to play a lot of minutes, you better not foul. You get two fouls in the first half. I’m sitting you out, especially if you’re one of those guys. But you notice him we’re, flowing more in sync. You could just see it.”
Kentucky will be back in action Saturday for a pivotal trip to Tuscaloosa, where it will take on No. 7 Alabama. Tip-off is slated for noon CT.
