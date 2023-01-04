LEXINGTON The Kentucky Wildcats picked up an important 74-71 victory Tuesday over a red hot LSU team at Rupp Arena as it survived a Tiger game-tying three point attempt at the final buzzer.

With the win UK is on the board in conference play moving to 1-1 against SEC competition and are now 10-4 on the year overall. LSU dropped to 12-2 with the loss.

