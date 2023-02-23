GAINESVILLE Fla. — Kentucky completed a regular sweep of the Florida Gators for the second straight season Wednesday with a 82-74 victory at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.
Kentucky also defeated Florida 72-67 at Rupp Arena back on Feb. 4. Overall, UK has won four in a row over the Gators, has won nine of the last 10 matchups and each of its last four games in Gainesville.
Wednesday’s win gave Kentucky its third straight win and improved the Cats to 5-7 against Quad 1 foes. UK is now 19-9 overall on the season and 10-5 in SEC play, which is good for sole possession of third place in the conference standings. Florida dropped to 14-14 overall and 7-8 in conference play with the loss.
The Wildcat win again came shorthanded as Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) missed his fifth straight game while CJ Fredrick (ribs) sat for a fourth straight.
Florida was also shorthanded as 6-foot-11 forward Colin Castleton, who scored 25 points and helped the Gators limit Oscar Tshiebwe to just four points at Rupp Arena earlier this season, sat with a broken hand that will force him to miss the remainder of his final college season.
“It was a terrific game. Florida was undermanned. We’re still missing a couple of guys,” John Calipari said postgame.
“That team didn’t quit. And they fought and they made shots and they made threes and they made every free throw ... but it was a good gut it out win for us.”
Tshiebwe led Kentucky in scoring with 25 points since Castleton out and unable to defend him. Tshiebwe was joined in double figures by Jacob Toppin (19) Antonio Reeves (16) and Chris Livingston (10).
Toppin grabbed 11 rebounds to record a double-double while Livingston yanked down 15 rebounds to also finish with a double-double.
“I love that because teams are really focusing on me,” Tshiebwe, the SEC’s leading rebounder who was held to just four boards Wednesday, said of Livingston and Toppin’s double-digit rebounding performances. “They’re sending people instead of boxing out. There are two or three people on me. So that opens it up for Jacob and Chris to get every rebound. I don’t mind. As long we’re winning, I’m good.”
More from this section
Florida was led in scoring by Riley Kugel with 24 points. He was joined in double figures by Kowacie Reeves with 16 points.
Kentucky would use an 8-3 run to grow its lead to 15 with 7:55 left in the half, but the Gators began to creep back as it went on a 7-0 run of its own capped off by a Myreon Jones three that forced Calipari to call timeout and cut the UK lead to 30-22 with 6:29 left in the half. The run did not end there as Florida stretched its run to 13-0 to cut UK’s lead to two before Lance Ware finally got the Cats back on the board with a layup with 4:16 left until halftime.
The Wildcats briefly moved its lead back to six, but Florida’s rally would resume after Kugel splashed a pair of threes to help the Gators go on a 9-0 run to close the half and take a 37-36 lead.
“I didn’t like to start the game because I knew we would then relax,” Calipari said. “And we did. And they kept coming and they made plays and all of a sudden, we’re down at half. And I told the guys, hey, this is what happens when you’re not on it the entire half.”
Like the first half, UK got off to a hot start, offensively in the second, connecting on seven of its first nine shot attempts including three makes by Toppin that helped the Cats regain the lead at 50-43 and forced Florida head coach Todd Golden to call timeout with 15:13 left to play.
Out of the timeout, Florida answered with an 8-0 run to regain the lead at 51-50, but Kentucky again punched back as it went on a 22-12 run capped off by Toppin’s second three of the game that put the Cats up 72-63 and forced the Gators to call another timeout with 4:06 left to play.
A dunk by Toppin put Kentucky up 11 with 3:43 left, but Florida would not go down quietly. It went on a 7-0 run highlighted by a Will Richard three that cut the UK lead to 74-70 with 1:56 to go forcing Calipari to call timeout.
Florida would pull within two after a pair of Kyle Lofton free throw’s but with 49.1 seconds left, Livingston put back a Cason Wallace missed three and drew a foul. He’d go to the line and convert the three-point play putting the Cats in control the rest of the way.
“Chris’s tip-in, Antonio’s two free throws, Jacobs’s three, those are daggers,” Calipari said. “We’re finally starting to throw some daggers at other teams who have thrown it at us all year.”
Kentucky will return home Saturday, where it will host Auburn. Tip-off from Rupp Arena is set for 3 p.m. CT.
