The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series will play the doubleheader on this side of the Ohio River on Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Tipoff for the girls game will be 5:30 p.m. The boys game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The series will move to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Saturday’s doubleheader.
The biggest item of interest heading into the boys game is that Mr. Basketball and Kentucky incoming freshman Reed Sheppard will not play in either game of the Kentucky-Indiana series.
Sheppard, part of a No. 1 ranked freshman class for John Calipari at Kentucky, has obligations as part of his enrollment process at UK.
Owensboro High School coach Rod Drake is head coach for the boys Kentucky All-Stars.
Indiana leads the all-time boys series against the Kentucky All-Stars 102-44. The Hoosiers swept last year’s games 101-81 and 104-77 to push their winning streak to seven games in the series that dates to 1940.
The players chosen for the Kentucky All-Stars boys team are Marcus Eaves of Madisonville-North Hopkins, Crew Gibson of DeSales, Kenyon Goodin of Collins, Jeremiah Israel of Lloyd Memorial, Cyr Malonga of Evangel Christian, Jacob Meyer of Covington Holy Cross, Teagan Moore of Owen County, Reece Potter of Lexington Catholic, Gabe Sisk of Ballard, Gerard Thomas of Henderson County and Chappelle Whitney of state champion Warren Central.
The Kentucky All-Stars beat the Kentucky Junior All-Stars 144-100 last Saturday at Jeffersontown High School in Louisville.
Moore scored 25 points, hitting 10-of-14 shots from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Whitney also scored 25 points, hitting 8-of-12 shots from the floor and 5-of-6 from 3. Potter had a double-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds.
Expect a fast pace with a lot of shots going up at the Sportscenter if the scrimmage with the Junior All-Stars was an indication. The Kentucky Seniors made 60-of-100 shots from then floor for 60%. They also were 14-of-27 from 3-point range for 51.9%.
More from this section
“We’ve got about eight or nine guys we can spread the floor, they play hard. I was impressed with it,” Drake said of the Kentucky All-Stars. “Again, a lot of people think need preparation, way it’s set up now, some of these guys play AAU on two or three teams, so they can play. I think we can compete with Indiana.”
Markus Burton of Penn was named Indiana Mr. Basketball and will play college basketball at Notre Dame.
The players chosen for the 2023 Indiana All-Stars boys team are Luke Almodovar of Noblesville, Xavier Booker of Indianapolis Cathedral, Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian, Zane Doughty of Ben Davis, Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton, Logan Imes of Zionsville, Mason Jones of Valparaiso, A.J. Lux of Crown Point, Sam Orme of Carmel, Ian Raasch of NorthWood, JaQualon Roberts of Bloomington North and Sheridan Sharp of Ben Davis.
Indiana also leads the girls series 52-40 in a series that dates to 1976. The teams split their games in 2022, with Indiana winning 67-66 in Owensboro, then Kentucky rolling 101-76 the next night in Indianapolis.
Kentucky Miss Basketball Haven Ford is playing in the state softball tournament semifinals for Rowan County against No. 1 Ballard at 10 a.m. CT Friday. She’s also member of Kentucky All-Stars basketball team set to face Indiana at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Owensboro.
Kentucky All-Stars basketball coach Pete Fraley told media Ford plans to head to Owensboro after Friday’s softball game if Rowan County loses to Ballard. If Rowan County wins, there will be a decision to make. State softball final set for 1 p.m. Saturday at UK.
The players chosen for the Kentucky All-Stars boys team are Brianna Byars of George Rogers Clark, Kylee Dennis of Sayre, Emma Filiatreau of Bethlehem, Abby Holtman of Ryle, Whitney Lind of Cooper, Love Mays of Danville, Saniyah Shelton of Bowling Green, Ayden Smiddy of Southwestern, Destiny Thomas of McCracken County, JaKayla Thompson of Manual and Meadow Tisdale of Bowling Green.
The Kentucky All-Stars girls beat the Kentucky Junior All-Stars 97-87 in their scrimmage last Saturday. Mays scored 23 points. Thompson had a double-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds.
The Kentucky teams were chosen by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the Kentucky All-Star Selection Committee.
Laila Hull of Zionsville was named Indiana Miss Basketball for 2023. Hull will be playing at North Carolina.
The players chosen for the 2023 Indiana All-Stars girls team are Ashlynn Brooke of Pioneer, Olivia Brown of Hamilton Southeastern, Cristen Carter of Ben Davis, Asia Donald of Hobart, Layla Gold of Cathedral, RaShunda Jones of South Bend Washington, McKenna Layden of Northwestern, Riley Makalusky of Hamilton Southeastern, Karsyn Norman of Bedford North Lawrence, Amiyah Reynolds of South Bend Washington, Saige Stahl of Columbus East and Amber Tretter of Forest Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.