There isn’t much new when looking at the surface of the Music City Bowl matchup between Kentucky and Iowa on Saturday.
Kentucky is making its sixth trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl. Kentucky is playing Iowa in a second straight season-ending bowl game.
Yet, for the Wildcats there will be a lack of familiarity for some players who are now in more prominent roles, and for that offensive staff that will be shuffling duties at Nissan Stadium when the Music City Bowl kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in Nashville, Tenn.
There is a lot of interest in how backup players in some key roles will perform offensively.
Rich Scangarello was the offensive coordinator for 12 games and he was fired after UK’s regular season was over. Quarterback Will Levis opted out of the bowl game. Bruising running back Chris Rodriguez also opted out of the game.
Levis is projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick. Rodriguez finished third on the UK career rushing yards list.
Four wide receivers, a running back and a tight end went to the transfer portal.
The Wildcats were not great offensively in the regular season, ranking 105th nationally in points per game (22.1) and 107th in yards per game (336.3).
Kentucky will at least get a chance to see what a new quarterback will look like, with a short-term turnaround and an offensive coaching staff that may turn to group think to get UK through this game.
Freshman Destin Wade is a dual-threat quarterback who was a 4-star recruit. Kaiya Sheron and Deuce Hogan are also possibilities at quarterback. Running back JuTahn McClain was impressive in spots for Kentucky as the top reserve running back this season. Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson also had considerable success at wide receiver for the Wildcats.
Freshman receiver Barion Brown could be a star all over the field in returning to his hometown of Nashville. and Destin Wade is Keaten’s twin brother. Keaten Wade. UK head coach Mark Stoops spoke about those players during this week.
“Barion is just excellent,” Stoops said. “Barion has had a monster season. The Wades, they’re just great young men. Keaten has done a good job and played a lot for us and hopefully we’ll see D-Wade (Destin Wade) in this game, we’ll see what happens. They’re great young men and they’re great fits for us and we’re really glad we have them.”
Stoops likes what he has seen from Destin Wade during the bowl preparation.
“Destin’s doing a really good job,” Stoops said. “The nice thing is, he puts his head down and he goes to work and he’s getting better.”
While this isn’t near the success level, or the bowl destination, that Kentucky thought was once possible this football season, it is still a bowl game and a chance for different players to shine.
“For a lot of these guys, it’s their first experience, their first bowl game,” Stoops said. “I think the energy has been good. We’re excited.”
The Hawkeyes play solid defense and are a physical team. Iowa’s defense was fourth nationally in yards allowed per game (277.9) and were sixth in points allowed per game (14.4).
“I have a lot of respect for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and Iowa,” Stoops said. “Their football IQ is really high. They play extremely hard, very physical, well-coached and they play really hard.”
The UK head coach knows that it will be crucial for the Cats to play a clean game all around.
“It’s important, in a game like this with two good defenses, to not beat yourself with turnovers and penalties and things that can put you in a bad spot,” Stoops said. “There were some games late in the year when we’re getting penalties on special teams and things of that nature, we cannot do those things. We have to play clean.”
