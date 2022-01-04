Kentucky will get its first taste of life on the road in the SEC with a challenging trip to Louisiana State University on Tuesday night.
Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 in SEC) is No. 16 going into the matchup, while LSU (12-1, 0-1) is No. 21.
The Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge will likely be rocking with a ceremony to name the court for former LSU coaching great Dale Brown.
“They’re doing a bunch of hype stuff, naming the court for Coach Dale, opposing teams on the road are going to do whatever thy can to muster up the crowd against us,” UK assistant coach Chin Coleman said in a Zoom conference Monday. “Our mentality is we’re going on the road to get some road kill, it’s not the end all be all for us. We’re trending the right direction right now.”
Getting better game to game, and within games, are primary for Kentucky right now.
It has one of the best inside players in the country in Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 255-pounder junior who is the best rebounder in college basketball.
His 15.2 rebounds go with 15.8 points a game to lead the Wildcats. Through games on Dec. 31, Tshiebwe led the nation in rebounding (15.2) and offensive rebounding percentage (23.5%) and ranks second in double-doubles (10). He has double-figure boards in all but two games.
All that glass work has equaled more offense for the Wildcats.
“Possessions, it’s a possession game,” Coleman said of Tshiebwe’s impact on UK’s winning formula. “The more possessions we get the more opportunities we have to score.”
UK is looking to be plus-15 in possessions per game with its opponents.
“There’s not a player in the country that impacts a team more than he does, getting 15 rebounds, 20 rebounds, 28 rebounds, is unheard of,” Coleman said. “We’re playing at a breakneck pace. He tips the scale for us in terms of possessions. If we can get more possessions to score it give us an advantage. It’s unmeasurable the impact Oscar Tshiebwe has on our team, he’s an enigma that I’m sure gives teams nightmares, and it’s just pure effort.”
LSU will test UK inside with Darius Days and Tari Eason. Eason is a 6-foot-8 sophomore who is scoring 15.8 points and pulling down 7.8 rebounds a game. Days is a 6-7, 245-pound senior who is scoring 14.7 points and grabbing 8 rebounds a game.
LSU dropped its SEC opener at No. 11 Auburn, 70-55, last Wednesday.
The Tigers are one of the best defensive teams in the country through the early stages of the season. LSU is KenPom.com’s No. 1 rated defense.. The Tigers are limiting opponents to 55.3 points per game, 34.5% from the field and 26.2% from 3-point range.
UK hasn’t played a ranked opponent since its season opener against Duke, and the Wildcats showed up poorly in a 66-62 loss at Notre Dame that was their first true road game of the season back on Dec. 11.
UK should be a different team for this road matchup.
“Our swagger is back, we’re playing against ourselves,” Coleman said. “When we’re playing Kentucky basketball, we’ve kind of identified what that is right now, kind of comfortable in what that is that makes us really good when we’re connecting on all of those things, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. Right now we’re focused on our points of emphasis right now, we’re playing at a very level right now.”
