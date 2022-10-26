LEXINGTON — John Calipari can’t guarantee there won’t be another Saint Peter’s in the University of Kentucky’s future.
Calipari isn’t in the business of guaranteeing wins, even if Kentucky has a 99% chance of victory because an opponent is so overmatched. Calipari is in the business of producing the best basketball teams he and his staff can at UK.
The coaching working on his second decade at UK has been pretty successful, although it’s been 11 seasons now since the Wildcats won their last national championship.
At a recent UK women’s clinic that Calipari and the men’s team put on, he told a story of one lady who stood up and said with all the good things being taught to players in the UK program, he didn’t need to win another game. Then two other women stood up and said ‘We want number nine, coach.’
“It matters, we know it matters because basketball carries weight,” Calipari said during Tuesday’s UK basketball media day. “There were 7,000 people who paid to watch a scrimmage in Pikeville.”
Calipari knew how much weight UK carried after the 85-79 overtime loss to Saint Peter’s in Indianapolis. The UK populace was shocked and not happy. Calipari said he was concerned about his players in the immediate aftermath.
“You coach a team, you play a game, that team was like my UMass teams, undersized, tough as nails, a veteran team, more skilled than you thought,” Calipari said. “You play a team like that like that in a one-game shot, stuff can happen. It’s happened to about every coach you know. What do you do? The kids got crushed. I was worried about them going in a dark place, some of them were in a bad place, that I had to send guys home to be with families.
“The crush that came from that, they had to deal with. For me it was more how do I get these guys right, and then use it as fuel.”
Using it as a life lesson was the approach taken by Oscar Tshiebwe, who has been out of action after a minor procedure on his right knee.
“We had a good talk after that,” Tshiebwe said. “It’s the thing with life lessons, you can not think about it, what’s past is past, you’ve got to learn from that and move on. Now no matter who we’re going against, that’s a big game for us. That’s my mentality. Even for the little teams, for me it’s a big game, always locked in a ready to go. We don’t think about Saint Peter’s, we think about get better and be ready for every game.”
Calipari for a moment played the Kentucky basketball fan who wanted to know that a Saint Peter’s debacle, a 15 over a 2 mammoth upset that ended Kentucky’s season one game into the NCAA Tournament, won’t happen again.
“How are you going to guarantee it doesn’t happen again?” Calipari asked. “You can’t guarantee it. I will tell you we have a great group of guys who are great teammates, that pick each other up and challenge each other. That gives you a chance. The other, means you failed. Forget about the postseason, you’re not making it. This team is together, talented.”
This Kentucky basketball team will play a couple of exhibitions, the first one Sunday at Rupp Arena against Missouri Western. UK will then start its season Nov. 7 against Howard at Rupp Arena. The players seemed relaxed and ready to go. They want to get this season started in order to get further away from how last season ended.
