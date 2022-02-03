Maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise that Kentucky would have to struggle with Vanderbilt.
UK put on an overall basketball performance for the ages in an 80-62 win at Kansas. It has climbed to No. 5 in the AP poll, it was No. 3 in KenPom, and UK is getting noticed as one of the top teams in college basketball.
Next game out, Kentucky got to host Vanderbilt, and, well, Vandy decided it would battle and be physical since it couldn’t match UK’s talent level.
The Wildcats prevailed, 77-70, in a game where they didn’t have much offensively Wednesday night.
They might not have been looking ahead to another big Saturday matchup, this one at Alabama, but UK found it had the full attention of Vanderbilt, and that will likely be a persistent level for opponents the rest of the way.
“When you’re a top team, publicized everywhere, it’s easy to be into it,” said Davion Mintz, who had one of his biggest games as a Wildcat in this victory. “Coach (John Calipari) wants us to stay even keel and he mentions that every day. This is about humility, you know you’re special, but you know everyone wants that top spot.”
UK won a weird, ugly game that pushed it to 18-4 overall and 7-2 in the SEC.
It was the kind of game a team of UK’s caliber could see as a top seed in March, in some second-round game against a supposedly outmatched opponent that is playing very well.
Kentucky didn’t shoot the ball well in the second half at all (27.6%) but it again got offense from unexpected sources. Mintz worked off the bench for 21 points, making 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Mintz was the sixth UK player to hit for 20-plus points this season.
Keion Brooks had his second straight game as an unexpected shining light scoring points.
Brooks was 2-of-7 early, then in the second half was 5-of-8 and made 3-of-4 free throws to finish right behind Mintz with 20 points. These are guys who were not set up as certain offensive producers. Them adding 41 points in a grinding game against Vanderbilt at Rupp? Those are the performances that translate as vital in a second-round nail-biter against a much lower NCAA seed.
Brooks was the key at Kansas, getting 27 points, eight rebounds. Kansas didn’t account for him as a scorer, and his mid-range game was exceptional. Brooks followed that with 20 points, four rebounds and was 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Those are the numbers you definitely like on a Saturday in late March.
To get there, UK has to get through games like it had against Vanderbilt. It has to keep getting contributions, points, rebounds, defensive play, from unexpected sources.
“You got to stay focused on getting better every day, stacking good days together, and not feed into all the glitz and glamour, the glory that comes with playing well,” Brooks said.
Calipari was on Brooks about his rebounding at halftime, Calipari didn’t like the overall rebounding totals where Vandy beat UK on the glass 38-30. Calipari wants the 6-7 junior to play free.
“Like I said prior to the game, I don’t want you to have the weight of the world on you again. You just play,” Calipari told Brooks. “You don’t have to make every shot. Just play. Get the weight of the world — get it off you. You just be a great player and enjoy this team.”
Enjoying this game with Vanderbilt was difficult for UK, but these wins are necessary for the long haul.
