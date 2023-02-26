LEXINGTON
There are moments in college basketball games where a team might be so smooth, so surgical, so dominating, that the folks watching could actually think “this team is really danged good at basketball.”
Sometimes with really good college basketball teams, their adoring fans can look at them and think “where has this team been all season?”
That experience finally hit for the University of Kentucky around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats got up by 40 points before settling in for an 86-54 trouncing of Auburn.
The Wildcats had been messing around with beatable teams all season long, even during the times this season when they were putting together some mini-streaks of games. This win marked the third time UK had hit a 4-game winning streak. Every time things looked like they would swing toward UK this season, it would take a fall back, like losing to South Carolina at home or to Georgia on the road two weeks ago.
They won at Florida in the middle of this week, but they didn’t put Florida away until late in the game.
Most of the folks who packed Rupp Arena _ again _ for the last Saturday home game of the season had been wondering if they’d get to see the Wildcats drop the hammer on an opponent this season.
Welcome to the late-season UK resurgence, Auburn and coach Bruce Pearl.
Pearl had said his team could get beat by 40 if it didn’t rebound with Kentucky coming into this matchup. Auburn was more than happy to oblige, being ordinary offensively, completely losing interest by the time it was 34 points down with four minutes left.
By that time, the party for both the Wildcats and their Rupp Arena people was going full blast.
Everybody was having a good time Saturday, for one of the few times this season, although the good times have been more frequent in the last week.
Players are figuring out roles, shots are dropping, Kentucky is rebounding really well.
“The biggest thing is you’ve got to trust all your teammates are on the same page so that you can be a risk taker, you can make some plays, you can be aggressive because your teammates are behind you,” UK coach John Calipari said. “And they also know and trust that whatever the game plan is, everybody’s locked in. Our shoot-arounds right now are 30 minutes. Thirty. These dudes are locked in. Bang. And then we go.”
The most indelible images from this 20th win of the basketball season for UK were numerous.
Antonio Reeves hit stretches in the second half where he couldn’t miss from 3-point range, he was 4-of-7 from 3 for the game. Reeves was one of four UK players to hit double figures with 21 points.
He was asked about the team developing a level of trust with each other.
“You know, it’s just that everybody had to figure out what their role was on the team, at first,” Reeves said. “Everybody is just starting to get connected with one another — trust one another, so you know, you could just tell out there — it’s totally different. This is what it’s all about.”
Cason Wallace also found the range and nearly had a double-double, hitting for 15 points and passing for nine assists while having just three turnovers running point guard once again with the absence of Wheeler.
Wallace made two open 3-pointers, which was two more than he’d made during a 4-game streak where the freshman scorer couldn’t hit at all from distance.
Oscar Tshiebwe had a game where he looked like the 2022 version of the national player of the year. Tshiebwe had a double-double in the first half, and he finished with a game-high 22 points and 17 rebounds.
Jacob Toppin put up another double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds. This was the second straight game that UK had two players with double-doubles, and Toppin was involved both teams.
Against Auburn, UK not only looked like a team that could get a decent seed in the NCAA Tournament, it looked like a team that could actually do some damage in the NCAAs _ depending on its draw.
This was the way most folks thought UK would look much of the season, because of the preseason makeup of the team led to assumptions that this team could build on what the 2022 Wildcats did. Those assumptions were reinforced by what UK did in its Bahamas basketball vacation back in August.
All those assumptions couldn’t have been more wrong, or at least those feelings should’ve been more thought through, by everyone.
Kentucky is still working to get totally healthy. CJ Fredrick played a few minutes while wearing something like a flack jacket to protect his ribs. Sahvir Wheeler missed his sixth game with an ankle injury.
The guys who are healthy and have been playing a lot are hitting their stride at the right time of year. Kentucky is 20-9, 11-5 in the SEC. Kentucky is climbing in the NCAA seeding predictions.
Kentucky played its best basketball of the season in a blowout of Auburn. There are still a growing number of chances to keep getting better, too.
