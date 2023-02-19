LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Wildcats made a statement Saturday as it earned a 66-54 win over the No. 10 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a game it never trailed to pick up its third Quad 1 win of the season and help pad its NCAA Tournament resume.

With the victory, Kentucky completed a regular season sweep of the Vols for the first time since Rick Barnes became Tennessee’s head coach ahead of the 2015-16 season. The Cats also improved to 18-9 overall on the season, 9-5 in SEC play and 3-7 against Quad 1 ranked foes. Tennessee dropped to 20-7 overall and are now also 9-5 in SEC play, with UK owning the tiebreaker between the two teams for SEC Tournament seeding purposes.

