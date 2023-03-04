Kentucky will close the regular season at Arkansas on Saturday, but the major focus for those who follow the Wildcats will be the health of Cason Wallace. UK’s tipoff in Fayetteville will be at 1 p.m. CT.
The UK freshman guard was injured early in the second half of Kentucky’s 68-66 loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday at Rupp Arena. UK is ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll.
That left UK trying to finish that game with Antonio Reeves at point guard, because he was the only available every game player who was available to try.
Reeves had been a scoring machine from distance over the last third of this season, but he went 2-for-11 from the floor and 1-for-5 from 3-point range with no assists and three turnovers against Vandy.
UK associate head coach Bruiser Flint met with media Friday, and UK’s team was already in Arkansas ahead of the strong storms that went across Kentucky and the Midwest that day.
“He’s just been getting treatment,” Flint said of Wallace. “We’ll see how it goes.”
There aren’t a ton of contingencies for the Wildcats, considering Sahvir Wheeler had a minor procedure unrelated to his ankle injury done in the middle of the week and couldn’t attend Senior Night honors before the Vandy game. Wheeler was leading the SEC in assists per game for a third straight season when he was injured, and he has not played since Feb. 4. He could be out of action into the NCAA Tournament.
Reeves might be the most experienced at the college basketball level trying to handle the point.
“What it does is puts the ball in his hands an awful lot, which, you know, (defenders) really get on top of him a little bit,” Flint said of Reeves. “Right now we’re just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. What’s the best thing for Antonio. Not only Antonio, but Adou (Thiero), for Chris (Livingston), and see how that goes. But we got a little bit of time to prepare. So we’ll try to do it the best way we can.”
Thiero and Livingston are both freshmen wings, and are not natural point guards.
UK coach John Calipari said Wednesday “I’m hoping he’ll be OK for Saturday, but I don’t know.”
UK is 20-10, 11-6 in the SEC. Arkansas is 19-11, 8-9 in the SEC. UK lost to Arkansas 86-73 at Rupp Arena back on Feb. 7.
Wheeler missed that game with the ankle injury. UK also had trouble stopping Arkansas offensively, the Razorbacks shot 63% from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range.
UK is firmly in the NCAA Tournament field with its play the last two weeks. The Wildcats are No. 22 in the NCAA NET rankings. Arkansas is No. 16 in the NET. UK is a No. 7 seed in the South Region in the latest Bracketology by Joe Lunardi.
With a win over the Razorbacks, Kentucky can clinch a double-bye in the SEC Tournament next week and be guaranteed the No. 3 seed.
