NASHVILLE, Tenn.
This SEC Tournament was going to be a thing of redemption for the University of Kentucky. Getting a couple of wins in Rupp South, Bridgestone Arena, would be a good springboard for the Wildcats going into the NCAA Tournament.
Instead, the postseason once again proved to be a quick trip for the Wildcats. Counting Vanderbilt’s 80-73 win over Kentucky in Friday night’s last SEC Tournament quarterfinal, UK has now lost its last three postseason tournament games, both SEC and NCAA tournament models.
UK lost to Tennessee in the SEC semifinals last year, then second seed UK was bounced by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.
Now, Jerry Stackhouse has won his last two games coaching against John Calipari, and Vanderbilt has a 2-game winning streak against the Wildcats.
This has pretty much been the UK basketball season.
UK has been a heartbreaker this basketball season. Just when you think the Wildcats have it figured out, just when they’ve built some faith with BBN, the Wildcats show they just haven’t figured out how to make this season go min the right direction.
It’s hard to imagine a world where Vanderbilt has a 2-game winning streak against the Wildcats, but here is that world.
When Vandy upset UK in Rupp on March 1, the Commodores went on a run to close the first half, then went on another run to start the second half, which put them in position to win on a last-second shot.
More from this section
Instead of learning from that loss on Senior Night, Kentucky allowed Vandy to simply repeat the process it found so successful in Lexington.
“That’s a crucial part in the game, that first segment of the second half, whoever makes that first run, their confidence gets built up,” Cason Wallace said in an emotionless UK locker room. Wallace was back in action for the first time since the last Vandy game on March 1, he injured an ankle in that game.
Vandy’s confidence was on full display early in the second half, with guard Ezra Manjon going on one straight drive to the basket after another. Manjon scored a game-high 25 points, going 8-of-11 from the floor and hitting 7-of-8 free throws.
Vandy made 18-of-20 free throws, 16-of-18 in the critical second half.
Kentucky made 11-of-20 free throws, once again showing a deficiency that has haunted the program as long as Calipari has coached it.
This was a wasted opportunity for the Wildcats. They had the house full of Blue.
It was a loud, definitely UK crowd for the opening round of the SEC Tournament. Surely this must have been close to bed time for many of the older crowd of BBN, but it didn’t matter.
Some of them had been stumbling around Broadway since late afternoon, so no wonder they were in full voice by the time the game had tipping off at 8:42 CT.
The Wildcats had a chance to make some more improvements within a couple of games here before the NCAA Tournament. Hitting free throws and maybe stopping straight drives to the basket should be at the top of what UK can do in the short time it has left to try and stretch its season past the first weekend of the NCAAs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.