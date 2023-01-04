LEXINGTON
The University of Kentucky might become a team of drama this basketball season, as was displayed by its 74-71 survival win over LSU on Tuesday.
But watching UK play these last two games has at least been some fun basketball. Sorry, the Wildcats just can’t win every game by 90 points, or even nine points.
Kentucky at least looks like it’s committed to a plan in its halfcourt offense. Kentucky also looks like it is trying to squeeze its rotation down, as coach John Calipari talked about after the win over Louisville.
Kentucky seems to be finding more and better ways to use Oscar Tshiebwe. He was much more mobile, and he had many more scoring opportunities on the way to 19 points, 16 rebounds.
In Kentucky’s losses, Tshiebwe found out it was hard to move much with two or three bodies hanging on him. That had become the defensive set up of choice for UK opponents, especially since UK was ineffective shooting from distance.
The Wildcats are 10-4, 1-1 in the SEC and headed to No. 7 Alabama on Saturday.
Calipari seemed intent on running halfcourt sets non-stop, being deliberate as possible. Sahvir Wheeler did a good job of controlling those sets, but Kentucky was less effective in them late in the game.
Kentucky did have moments of concern. It hit two different scoring droughts lasting more than a combined six minutes total.
The second drought was costly, because it saw a 60-50 lead shrink to 60-58 before Jacob Toppin broke the string with just under six minutes left. Toppin scored another for a 64-61 lead, and Toppin had three straight in this sequence.
Toppin became the bail out guy for the Wildcats late. His karma must have done a complete turnaround, as Toppin nailed a 3 in the corner with the shot clock running down and over an LSU defender to make it 70-66.
Toppin led UK with 21 point, 12 points in the last five minutes.
Calipari thought he saw growth with his team.
“How we finish off, how we play with eight, nine seconds on the clock, who should have the ball, that’s all fixable,” Calipari said. I felt good all day about the game. There are certain guys who can’t be on the ball with eight or nine seconds.”
One of those guys who will be on the ball with the game on the line is Wheeler, who has listened to plenty of criticism over this season and last, but was more than solid Tuesday night.
Wheeler had 11 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two turnovers.
“We’re scrimmaging a lot more, trying to build continuity with each other, find chemistry, find what works, know what it takes to win,” said Wheeler, who banked in a 3-pointer late. “I didn’t know if it was going to be a swish or a bank.”
Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace each played a full 40 minutes in the game. Wheeler played 37 minutes. Toppin played 31 minutes and Chris Livingston was the other starter. Antonio Reeves and Daimion Collins also worked off the bench. That’s seven players, and Calipari said that might be the limit of his rotation over the course of the rest of the season.
“We’ll see going forward,” Calipari said of the plans with the rotation. “What if there’s foul trouble. If you want to play a lot of minutes, you better not foul. You get two fouls in the first half. I’m sitting you out, especially if you’re one of those guys. But you notice we’re flowing, we’re more in sync. You could just see it.”
And it made for an enjoyable evening of basketball, even if tense in the late going.
