Yeah, the University of Kentucky had to hold on, again, after a big start at Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats needed to hit free throws, dunks and a couple of daggers to escape Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium with an 82-78 win.

But even with the late drama, they were able to find guys making winning basketball plays, again.

Davion Mintz led the Wildcats with 18 points, and he made no basket bigger than a desperation 3 late in the shot clock that pushed UK in front 74-68. It would be the last field goal made for the Wildcats, and it came with 1:41 left.

Mintz made 4-of-9 from 3-point range as UK has been hitting from distance the last few games like it hadn’t all season.

“All the time, we’re telling Davion, ‘Shoot, shoot, shoot,’ and we believe every shot he shoots is going in,” said Jacob Toppin, another first-year UK player who is starting to find more consistent performance.

Toppin had 16 points, four rebounds and two assists, with 12 points coming in the second half. He made all five of his free throws, including four straight in the last 30 seconds.

“It’s just a mentality, you’re going to make the shot, you’re going to make the shot,” Toppin said. “I had all the confidence in the world I was going to make those free throws when it mattered.”

Toppin is a sophomore who transferred from Rhode Island with the plan being he would perhaps redshirt, work out and practice to get ready for next season.

Those plans changed after some discussions, and it’s worked out pretty well recently for the 6-foot-9 forward.

“This season has helped me a lot,” Toppin said. “I’m learning from everything that’s going on. With the experience I’m getting, I’m getting better every day.”

Toppin was certainly a major contributor in the second half, when it turned out UK needed all the points it could find.

Isaiah Jackson also continued to be everywhere for the Wildcats, scoring 15 points, getting close to a double-double with nine rebounds, and blocking two shots before fouling out.

Keion Brooks Jr. only scored two points, but he put together the textbook stat line if a player can’t get the ball to go through the hoop. Brooks finished with nine rebounds, five assists, four blocks and maybe the nastiest dunk of the year that was nullified by a pesky charging call.

“But I expect more from him,” UK coach John Calipari said. “I see him as a star. And there are times we all see it and there are other times we don’t see it. So what is that? It’s all mental. There’s a mental toughness that he’s growing into.”

This entire UK team may be catching on to the mental toughness growth.

UK is 7-13 overall and 6-7 in the SEC. It’s survived two close calls in a row and will face No. 19 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday.

“This team has been through the gauntlet,” Calipari said. “What I told them, they’re going to make a run, then you’ve got to make a run back at them. And then, you’re trying to make the last run of the game, or at least hold on, which is what we did.

“They make a run and we don’t fold, we don’t fold. We just keep fighting and we push it back to seven. That is big for this team. Big.”