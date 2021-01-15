Kentucky looking to fix defense out front

Alabama’s guards did what they wanted in the 85-65 thrashing of the University of Kentucky on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
Bama had been on a tear through the early part of the SEC. The Tide had won at No. 10 Tennessee, beaten Florida by double digits, held on in a 94-90 shootout at Auburn.
It wasn’t a fluke what Bama did to UK, which fell to 4-7, 3-1 in the SEC.
It was the continuation of a pattern for the uptempo Tide.
What happened with the Wildcats was they reverted to a team that didn’t close out on 3-point shooters, nor did it stop Bama’s guards from driving nearly at will.
“It’s like when someone drives to the hoop off of a dribble and then they get to the basket,” UK freshman Devin Askew said.
It was a precise description. UK will need to fix those defensive problems in a short timeframe as it gets ready to go to Auburn on Saturday.
John Petty Jr. was very hard to handle, scoring 23 points to lead Alabama and mixing up 3s and drives expertly. Jaden Shackelford, another guard, scored 18 points and passed for six assists.
“Our guard drill, take them off the dribble, we kind of got whatever we wanted off the dribble,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “You know it obviously helps when you make 3s, so it’s great when you have shooters like Petty and Shack (Shackelford) and our bigs can make shots.”
There was nothing shocking for Kentucky in how Alabama found its way to 14-of-30 shooting from 3-point range (46.7%).
“I feel they played exactly the same way that the coaches said they would play,” UK guard Dontaie Allen said. “They would shoot a lot of 3s, then they would drive to the basket. They played the exact same way, but our execution was not there.
“Our game plan was to play up so it would force them to drive. Everybody didn’t slide their feet as well. There were a lot of things that went into it.”
It was enough to cause UK coach John Calipari to ask if there was anybody on his team who could stay in front of their assigned offensive opponent.
That fact, coupled with not getting to 3-point shooters, was a defensive disaster for UK.
“They were either uncontested or we were late getting to somebody,” Calipari said. “Well, they’re going to make them then. That’s how they play. Our game plan was we are not blocking the shot, but we’re going to contest. So, we get late, not late getting to them, but late jumping. We weren’t even near people.”
Alabama is the second UK opponent to hit double-digit 3s in the last three games. Vandy made 10, and UK survived by three points.
Alabama played too well overall to allow UK to escape, and the Tide dominated in the victory.
Askew and Davion Mintz are trying to hold things together at the guard spots until Terrence Clarke can return from a leg injury.
UK will face another team that can get up and down the floor in a road trip to Auburn on Saturday.
The Tigers fell at home to Alabama 94-90 last Saturday in a game that was the debut for freshman guard Sharife Cooper. He had been held out of action while awaiting an NCAA decision on his eligibility.
The top point guard nationally in the 2020 class had a game-high 26 points and dished out a team-best nine assists against Alabama.
The same Alabama team that beat Kentucky by 20 in Rupp Arena.
