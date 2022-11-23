In both of its big-game matchups so far in November, the University of Kentucky has failed to get a W. The latest big-game misfire was an 88-72 loss at No. 2 Gonzaga in which UK got very little traction, and had a difficult time finding any shooting range after the long trip to Spokane, Wash.
“It was tough to go back and watch,” CJ Fredrick said Tuesday. “We did not play our best brand of basketball, we had a chance to cut it to two, cut it to one if I’d made that top of the key 3, it’s stuff like that kind of eats at you. We’ve got to be more sharp executing offensively. The biggest thing to me was we played so bad and we had many chances to get back in that game.”
Fredrick and Antonio Reeves were cold from outside, combining or a 3-for-13 shooting night from 3-point range against Gonzaga.
That Sunday disappointment followed an 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. There were late breakdowns by UK against Michigan State in the halfcourt which cost the Wildcats.
Not enough practice time together as a team was called a culprit after that game.
Those two losses dropped UK from No. 4 to No. 15 in the latest AP basketball poll. UK is still No. 4 in the latest Kenpom ratkings.
UK coach John Calipari made a big deal after the loss to Gonzaga about how UK hadn’t gotten enough practice time together to run plays correctly, and he made a point about Oscar Tshiebwe in that area. Tshiebwe finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds.
Now, UK has a learning game it can improve in with North Florida coming to Rupp Arena for a Wednesday afternoon game with a 3 p.m. CT tipoff. UK won’t play again until next Tuesday when Bellarmine visits Rupp Arena.
“We got two days to get ready for North Florida, then we have a nice little break after that, where we’re going to have plenty of reps together,” Fredrick said. “It’s going to be a good learning week for us, first we’ve got to take care of business and lock in on that, but that’s going to be a good time to lock in, play in different groups, learn each other a little more.”
Some players said after Gonzaga that more scrimmaging in practice might help the offensive flow in this early stage of the season. That could definitely be on the menu during this stretch where UK has two games in 11 days.
“Before the season started, we were going at each other really hard,” Fredrick said. “Guys made the joke after the first game ‘wow, the game’s just super easy compared to our practices,’ ” Fredrick said. “As a collective group, we wanted to get back to — especially with not all of us playing together as a whole team — just getting back to five-on-five and making the games a little easier for us, getting back to those practices where we were able to at least get out there and make some mistakes, learn about each other a little more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.