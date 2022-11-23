In both of its big-game matchups so far in November, the University of Kentucky has failed to get a W. The latest big-game misfire was an 88-72 loss at No. 2 Gonzaga in which UK got very little traction, and had a difficult time finding any shooting range after the long trip to Spokane, Wash.

“It was tough to go back and watch,” CJ Fredrick said Tuesday. “We did not play our best brand of basketball, we had a chance to cut it to two, cut it to one if I’d made that top of the key 3, it’s stuff like that kind of eats at you. We’ve got to be more sharp executing offensively. The biggest thing to me was we played so bad and we had many chances to get back in that game.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.