Vanderbilt made 3-point shots and didn’t fade until late in the second half the first time it faced the University of Kentucky this season.
UK trailed by 10 in the second half and utilized a 7-0 run to chip away at the deficit. A pair of Immanuel Quickley free throws gave UK its first lead of the second half at 53-52 with 8:33 to play. The Wildcats eventually pulled away in the final minutes and won 71-62 thanks to strong play from Tyrese Maxey and a Nick Richards dunk-fest.
During UK’s current seven-game winning streak vs. Vanderbilt, the Cats have rallied from double-digit deficits in four of those games.
The Commodores have really struggled in SEC play, but they seem to have made a little progress with a 99-90 win over No. 25 LSU. Vandy made 12 3-pointers in that game, and it made nine against Kentucky.
“You’ve seen how they played in Rupp Arena. You saw them play against LSU,” UK assistant coach Joel Justus said. “They’ve got the ability to space the floor. They’ve got great guard play in Saben Lee and Scotty Pippen Jr. that can get by your initial line of defense, which they did against us here a little bit.
“When they get paint touches, you have to collapse, and that leaves shooters open. I think a big thing when you play a team like that is you just can’t give them early open looks.”
Ashton Hagans and Quickley will need to be active defensively out front against Vandy.
“Problems happen defensively whenever teams penetrate that initial line of defense, and now you’re in tags, you’re in rotations, and now you’re helping to where then teams drive and kick, and now you’re playing in a scramble mode,” Justus said. “I think the amount of possessions, the amount of ball reversals really lead to that for good shooting teams and good passing teams.”
UK improved on keeping Tennessee’s guards from getting in the lane where they could kick the ball back out for 3s.
UK needs Hagans to cut down on recent turnovers, and it needs Maxey at full speed when he’s on the court.
“Ashton, we need to get his decision making where he’s not turning it over,” UK coach John Calipari said after the win at Tennessee.
Making the simple play instead of something a little more fancy is what UK is looking for from Hagans right now.
“Sometimes Ashton comes in and just is trying to make the right play be perfect instead of just taking what’s there and getting our team into some offense or taking a shot,” Justus said.
Hagans thinks watching film and trying to pinpoint the cause of mistakes is a key for him improving at point guard.
“It looks bad,” Hagans said of the film study. “But at the same time, it doesn’t look as bad because you can see what you’re actually doing and what you can actually fix, and then you see how fast you’re really going when you can actually slow down and get us into something.”
One avenue that opened up for Johnny Juzang and Keion Brooks to get more minutes at UT came because Maxey wasn’t playing at the right energy level.
“Here comes Keion and here comes Johnny,” Calipari said. “We didn’t have the energy and effort out of Tyrese we needed to win a basketball game.”
Brooks, Juzang, EJ Montgomery and Nate Sestina must all raise their levels to help UK progress through the rest of the regular season.
Kentucky also wants to keep getting to the free-throw line, where it made 22-of-25 for 88% at Tennessee.
“That’s why you don’t want to take a quick contested jump shot,” Calipari said. “We are a team that wants to get fouled, we want to go to the rim, we want to post the ball, that’s how we play.”
