The University of Kentucky seems to be showing signs of getting its season together over the last couple of SEC basketball games.
The Wildcats survived a scrap of a matchup with Florida last Saturday, winning 72-67 at Rupp Arena because of strong scoring output from some guys other than Antonio Reeves or Oscar Tshiebwe. Reeves and Tshiebwe combined for seven points Saturday, although Tshiebwe still had 15 rebounds.
“We still managed to score 70-plus points,” UK assistant coach Orlando Antigua said. “It’s a testament to the team when two of your main, leading scorers don’t reach their averages but it gives an opportunity for other guys to step up.”
Freshman Cason Wallace led the Cats with 20 points and on Monday was rewarded by being named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second straight week. Wallace has become more of a vocal leader as his confidence has grown.
“Early on the season he would listen, as he’s gotten more comfortable in his role, being able to communicate, talk with their teammates, share his leadership, is something his teammates have needed,” Antigua said.
Kentucky is 16-7 and 7-3 in the SEC. Arkansas is 16-7, 5-5 in the SEC and has won four straight SEC games. This is another major matchup in terms of the NCAA NET rankings, which play a big part in determining NCAA Tournament seeding.
Arkansas has an NET of 29, while Kentucky’s NET is 31. Both teams are in desperate need of Quad 1 wins. Arkansas is 1-5 against Quad 1 opponents, while Kentucky is 1-6.
Jacob Toppin had his third double-double in the last six games, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. CJ Fredrick came out of his shooting slump, scoring 12 points on four 3-point baskets.
“We need all levels of his game to be on point, he’s got to continue to rebound, he’s got to mix it up, produce and attack the basket,” Antigua said. “He’s capable of so much more.”
A trio of guards leads Arkansas, coached by long-time veteran Eric Musselman.
Ricky Council, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, is second in the SEC with 17 points a game. “He is one of those guys who on any given night can go off for 30,” Antigua said.
Anthony Black is a 6-7 point guard who can be a challenge on his own. Davonte Davis is the third guard UK will focus on.
Kentucky just wants to continue improving.
“We’ve got to continue to play to our capacity,” Antigua said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.