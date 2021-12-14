The fans didn’t seem to like the early schedule at Rupp Arena this basketball season. They haven’t turned out in large numbers for the Wildcats — at least by Rupp standards — who were ranked No. 10 going into a Saturday matchup at Notre Dame.
The noise had been pretty constant about UK’s early basketball schedule, between games against Duke and Notre Dame, being unattractive for fans and not preparing it for tougher games later in December and for the start of SEC play.
All those early tuneup games also didn’t get UK ready for a trip to South Bend, Ind., no matter if the Joyce Center was about half full it seemed of Blue and White.
Notre Dame got a couple of late buckets, pushing it to a 66-62 win, and the court got stormed by Irish fans just seconds after it was over.
UK was up a basket late, couldn’t hold that advantage, and Kentucky coach John Calipari said on his radio shot Monday night that it has to win in that situation, despite not hitting anything from 3-point range.
Kentucky hadn’t played even an average opponent in five weeks, and it showed when it went to Notre Dame.
UK had spent most of the last five weeks playing teams that gave it a schedule ranked in the 300s in college basketball, going into last weekend. UK had hosted just one team ranked in the KenPom 250 during the recent 7-game homestand.
Just a guess here, but UK’s players probably had a tough time being completely locked in during stretches of an 86-52 win over North Florida or an 86-61 win over Albany, or some of the other tuneup games that Calipari kept getting questioned about as the blowouts kept adding up.
Before UK went to Notre Dame, Calipari was asked about tune-up games.
“I don’t know if you see what I’m saying on all these games: You’re playing against your own best. That’s who you’re playing against,” Calipari said on Friday. “You’re not playing against the opponent. It’s easier said (than done).”
“This is building a winning mentality; that you expect to win, and everybody expects you to win. We’ve gone through these schedules before. We played Evansville two years ago. What happened to that game? We got beat. And that schedule was really similar — to this point — to this schedule. I mean, may have been weaker than this schedule. That team went on from that environment, those games, in my opinion, could have won a national title by the end of the year.”
There was also Utah Valley, Lamar, Fairleigh Dickinson, Calipari pointed out. That season ended before UK played a game in the SEC Tournament because of COVID-19.
Kentucky doesn’t have to play Duke or Michigan State every game in the early season, but some more staunch competition would certainly help.
Duke went on the road and beat then-No. 1 Gonzaga. Duke lost to Ohio State the next game.
No. 21 Kentucky will face No. 15 Ohio State in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Calipari knew his team had a good chance to win at Notre Dame down the stretch. He also knew it made a lot of mistakes to keep it from escaping.
“I just kept telling them, defensive discipline, you’ll win the game,” Calipari said of the last eight minutes at Notre Dame. “Defensive discipline. And layup, layup, layup on a backdoor. Just turn your head and the guy shoots a layup. We have a switch in a pick-and-roll and we weren’t supposed to switch and they get a wide-open 3 when you’re the guy. That’s nine points in the last five minutes. And so, when you’re shooting 2-for-19 (3s), you can’t afford to do that too.”
