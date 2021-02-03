The University of Kentucky will face a very difficult assignment going to No. 18 Missouri for a rescheduled SEC game on Wednesday.
Missouri will host UK after a wild 102-98 win over TCU last Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Missouri is 11-3, 4-3 in the SEC with losses against Tennessee, at Mississippi State and at Auburn a week ago. The Tigers are No. 30 in the NET.
This is the setting UK goes into after not having played since last Tuesday in a 70-59 loss at No. 10 Alabama. The Wildcats are 5-10, 4-4 in the SEC and ranked No. 74 in the NET.
The loss at Alabama was disheartening because UK once again couldn’t close out an opponent in a close game. UK is also in dire need of quality wins.
UK coach John Calipari and a lot of observers think the team’s young players put too much pressure on themselves in getting good shots.
“All these kids, if every shot is life or death, is a draft position, you die all the time,” Calipari said. “You don’t want to be in that mode. Let’s see how good we can get together. Let’s see if we can get better offensively. Let’s see if we can finish games better.
“Let’s see if we’ve got a couple daggers on this team. In other words, you’re wide open; if you make that shot, that’s the dagger that wins the game. We just keep missing those. You be the dagger on this team. With four minutes to go, that’s where we’ve got to get some daggers. And again, not thinking of anything else.”
The issues Calipari’s team have had were never more evident than at Alabama last week.
UK is outscoring its opponents by 20 points over the first 36 minutes of regulation in games this season but is minus-37 in the final four minutes of regulation in games.
Kentucky held Alabama to 39.2% shooting and has held five of its last six opponents to less than 40% from the floor, including four straight games. Kentucky held Alabama to six 3-pointers, the Tide’s second-lowest total in a game this season.
The Wildcats held the Tide without a field goal for the first 10:12 of the second half and the only points the home team scored were 10 from the free throw line during that stretch.
The Wildcats ultimately limited Alabama to just six field goals in the second half, but three of them came over the final 3:09 of game time to help get the Tide on a 10-0 run and erase a 54-52 lead by the Wildcats with 4:27 to play.
UK hasn’t played since that night.
The Wildcats were shut down over the weekend because of a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. Kentucky’s game with Texas on Saturday at Rupp Arena, also part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, was canceled because of the pause, which was part of Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements. The schedule was adjusted again, moving the game at Missouri from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Although Kentucky’s record may not reflect it, UK’s defense this season has been very good. The Wildcats are giving up 68.3 points per game, 40.4% shooting by the opposition overall and 30.2% from behind the arc, while averaging 6.1 blocks and 6.6 steals per game.
Through games on Jan. 30, Kentucky ranked 14th nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. UK was also rated in the top 50 in the nation by KenPom.com for effective field-goal percentage defense (45.8%) and block percentage (15.6). Kentucky has yielded more than 1.0 points per possession in just four games.
The Wildcats are defending well enough to have their record flipped, but they can’t score consistently.
Their most important numbers heading into this matchup may be these: UK is 13-1 all-time against Mizzou.
It will need all that history to face the Tigers, who trailed TCU by 12 with 4:40 remaining, but forced overtime with a relentless comeback and improved to 3-0 in games decided by five or fewer points this season.
In the frenetic win, junior Xavier Pinson and senior Jeremiah Tilmon put on a show, pouring in 36 points and 33 points, respectively.
No SEC player had scored more than 32 in a game this season until two Tigers did so on Saturday.
The 6-10 Tilmon has solidified himself as arguably the SEC’s best center and one of nation’s toughest matchups in the paint. During league play, he leads all SEC players in field goal percentage with a scalding .672 clip, leads all SEC centers in points per game at 16.1, ranks second in rebounds (8.0) and fifth in blocked shots (2.1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.