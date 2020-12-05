John Calipari was talking harsh Friday afternoon. The University of Kentucky basketball coach was on the subject of immaturity, selfishness and guys wanting to be leaders but not having an idea right now of how to do it.
“How do I get through to some immature guys, the way you’re playing is not going to work for you or us?” Calipari said during a Friday video conference. “In individual meetings, it’s probably first time they heard the truth about how they’re playing, ever.”
Some younger players are looking at how to become leaders.
“Are you the first in to practice or the last?” Calipari asked. “If you’re the last, no one is following you. None of them know how to lead.”
This really isn’t unusual from Calipari with some of his youngest teams at Kentucky during this usual struggle time early in the season.
This isn’t just any season of course. The young college basketball season has already been hit on by COVID-19 in the scheduling area. UK had to drop a game with Detroit Mercy because of COVID concerns. That contest has been rescheduled, allowing Brad Calipari a homecoming with his dad and the family.
UK has a 2-game losing streak going into a Sunday trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.
Calipari ended up with his youngest basketball team at UK starting a season with no exhibition games and just one really soft prep game going into what would be a bad matchup last Sunday.
The Richmond Spiders.
Richmond did what was expected from a team that had a ton of experience, a couple of really good guards who’d played a lot of basketball, with one of them who was as disruptive a defensive player as has been on the floor at Rupp Arena.
Richmond dropped UK 76-64 on Sunday. That set the stage for a difficult try to bounce back against Kansas. UK showed fight and defended, getting a chance for a basket to tie at the finish. Instead Kansas survived 65-62.
Jacob Toppin became a guy who could challenge for rotation time at Georgia Tech and beyond because of a personal 6-0 run he put together for UK in the second half against Kansas.
With Calipari looking for some kind of answers against Kansas, he looked up and down the bench for players to put in.
Toppin put on the energy pack.
“Made plays, he ran, played with great energy,” Calipari said of why Toppin could end up on the floor more. “When you bring a guy off the bench he’s got to lift team up, not take your team back. You can’t play (selfish) coming off the bench.”
Toppin having a good impact against Kansas will also lead him to want more.
“You come in practice, look at guys in front of you and say I want to start,” Calipari said of the mindset Toppin will have in practice.
UK has worked on just improving, becoming more of a team, really, in front of the Georgia Tech game.
“We need to start playing more as a team,” Toppin said during a video conference Friday. “We need to share the ball more. That’s probably the biggest thing. Once we start sharing the ball with each other, we’re definitely going to start playing better.”
UK needs to have everybody on the team doing that, from Terrence Clarke to BJ Boston to Devin Askew on down.
UK is trying to avoid just the second 3-game losing streak of the Calipari era on Sunday.
“Sometimes you’ve got to hit rock bottom. I’m not saying we’ve done it yet,” Calipari said. “And you may ask me after the next game, ‘Is that rock bottom?’ Then after the next game, ‘Is that rock bottom?’ I have no idea. We got good kids who are good players, who are not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination.
“But we’ve got time.”
