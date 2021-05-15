John Calipari and the University of Kentucky have not been shy about getting the guys they need this spring to be back at the top of college basketball.
He needed an impact point guard to complete a major roster overhaul, and TyTy Washington couldn’t wait to get in a Kentucky uniform. The 5-star from Phoenix moved up his announcement to the middle of this week to get the news out.
Not about to get caught without any good point guards again, Calipari and company have been moving toward getting a second solid point guard with Georgia transfer Shavir Wheeler.
These are the kinds of aggressive moves that made UK such a force on the recruiting trail over most of Calipari’s career, especially the first few years in Lexington.
Instead of waiting to see if Davion Mintz returns to UK after getting NBA Draft evaluations, UK is moving to make sure it it has no holes in the backcourt.
Washington is a tough player at 6-foot-3 who is aggressive scoring or getting the ball to others. He is already projected as a one-and-done, which speaks to his overall talent level and evidently how much his game has progressed in the last few months.
Wheeler could be a really good second point guard, a bit undersized but very effective distributing the ball at 5-10.
He is the definition of a pass-first mentality as his numbers in two years at Georgia would prove.
His 193 assists in 2021 were a single-season record at Georgia and would’ve been tied for fifth on the single-season list at UK. Those numbers are in Anthony Epps and Travis Ford territory, for the purists out there.
The toughness and winning mentality these two seem to possess, especially Washington, are traits that could be passed on by them throughout this next UK team.
A combination of fire, talent, a 6-7 wingspan (Washington) and 57 games of experience (Wheeler) could make for a top-level backcourt duo that could push UK through an NCAA Tournament bracket.
One thing has been apparent in the couple of months since UK’s season ended, and that is Calipari has put renewed energy in to getting things right with the program.
When Calipari has dealt with deficiencies on his Kentucky basketball teams, he has usually gone into overdrive to make sure those are covered.
As in, Calipari wants to make sure there are no holes, no cracks, no leaks.
UK needed a new formula when two assistant coaching positions came open, and Calipari made big-time hires with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman. That has added some push to UK’s recruiting efforts.
UK played without a true point guard for long stretches last season, and it showed in a 9-16 record that uncovered all kinds of flaws.
That hole was filled with Washington.
He will become part of a team that includes 3-point threats on the perimeter with incoming transfers CJ Fredrick and Kellan Grady, and returnee Dontaie Allen — and Mintz could also return.
They will be joined in the frontcourt by a group that should include post players Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins and Lance Ware, to go with versatile forwards Jacob Toppin and Bryce Hopkins, along with the possible return of Keion Brooks.
Now, it seems that UK has figured out all kinds of ways to cement its 2021-22 season as a national title contender.
And Calipari hasn’t seemed to waste a single minute in getting this vital part of the offseason — when rosters are taking shape at UK — on a path for some major success next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.