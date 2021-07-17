The intrigue has been thick as the humid Kentucky air lately for the University of Kentucky and its final basketball roster moves.
Kofi Cockburn made it official to go back to Illinois on Friday right around quitting time.
The 7-foot, 285-pound center withdrew from NBA Draft consideration, then put his name in the NCAA transfer portal after spending his first two seasons as a standout player at Illinois, which he helped lead to a Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season.
Lots of speculation initially had Cockburn heading to Kentucky. The talk got going despite UK having a top-level man in the middle already with Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-9, 260-pound transfer from West Virginia.
Cockburn’s possible UK ties had a lot to do with his close relationship with former Illinois assistant Orlando Antigua, who rejoined the Wildcats’ coaching staff earlier this year. Antigua and Chin Coleman both left Illinois for UK.
It had become obvious by midweek that Cockburn and UK would be breaking up before any real basketball relationship had begun.
Two former Illinois assistant coaches now on UK’s staff, with all the negative Illini chatter that brought when they left, and a transfer already six months in with UK and the same skill set, might have caused John Calipari to use caution.
Holding back now isn’t on the agenda, as attention turns totally to Jalen Duren, the No. 1-ranked recruit for 2022 who is expected to reclassify to 2021 in the next few weeks and play college basketball this season.
Calipari and Antigua watched Duren play with his Nike team on the first day of the second July evaluation period Friday morning. Duren is also considering Memphis, Miami and the professional route.
Clearly, Kentucky has a strong desire for Duren to be playing in Rupp Arena on a regular basis next winter.
Most years, UK would have gone after Cockburn actively. But with the current roster and how Calipari wants to play with this group, the fit might not have been best on several levels.
A second huge guy not coming to Kentucky was not a huge problem for the Wildcats.
That’s because Kentucky already had a huge guy who had been practicing with the team since February.
UK’s staff has now gone 100% with Duren, who is a major talent at 6-10, 230 pounds, and has been talked about in the same vein of Karl-Anthony Towns or Bam Adebayo in the media.
There were some who viewed UK backing off Cockburn as a mistake. If UK did back away, it must be pretty confident that it has the lead on Duren.
Miami and Memphis also being in the mix brings Penny Hardaway up against Calipari in this recruiting matchup.
The nation’s top high school player right now is expected to announce his decision shortly after next week’s Nike Peach Jam finals.
The intrigue over finalizing this UK roster isn’t going to cool off just yet.
