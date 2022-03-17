INDIANAPOLIS —Kentucky’s quest to win its ninth national championship will begin Thursday when they open NCAA Tournament play against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.
“Saint Peter’s University is a very good team,” Kellan Grady said Wednesday. “We can’t take the seeding for granted or think this is going to be an easy task at all.”
The Wildcats and Peacocks meet up at 6:10 p.m. CT in Indianapolis. The Wildcats are a No. 2 seed, Saint Peter’s is the 15 seed. Should UK win, they might face in-state foe Murray State, which plays San Francisco in the 7-10 game with a trip to Philadelphia and the Sweet 16 on the line.
Kentucky nor its fans may not know much about Saint Peter’s, its opening game competition in the NCAA Tournament, but they will find one thing very familiar — platoons.
Peacocks coach Shaheen Holloway uses a 10-man rotation, much like UK’s John Calipari did for a portion of the magical 2015 season.
“Everybody sacrificed something,” Holloway told the Asbury Park Press on his 10-man rotation. “A lot of people told me I was crazy to do that, it wouldn’t work in this day and age, but for the last couple of years, we’ve been doing it and we’ve been successful.”
Holloway, 45, is in his fourth season after serving as an assistant at Seton Hall from 2010-18.
Calipari recruited Holloway’s high school teammate Winston Smith while at UMASS and has been impressed with the fourth-year head coach’s work in New Jersey.
“I’m watching his team now, and I’m like, whoa!” Calipari said. “And not only do they play for forty minutes, they never let go of the rope. They’re not going to against us. I don’t care. They will not let go of the rope. But the other side of it is they run really good stuff. They run good stuff for their team. They’ve got really good players . . . I’m proud that I’ve watched him in his career and what he’s done as a player and then being able to carry it over.
“Because it’s not easy to say I’m a good player, so now I’m a good coach. No! And part of it is you have to learn how to be a great teammate yourself to be that coach, servant leader. And I’ve watched him coach, and I’m telling you, he’s phenomenal.”
The Peacocks, who will make the trip to the Hoosier State from its Jersey City, New Jersey campus, won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to secure the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011 and fourth in program history.
Saint Peter’s is 19-11 overall and ranked No. 124 in the NET rankings. The Peacocks lost all three of its games during the regular season against Quad 1 opponents. Those games were played against VCU, St. John’s and Big East regular season champion and NCAA Tournament-bound Providence.
The Peacocks were the No. 2 seed in its conference tournament, but after the Rick Pitino-led Iona Gaels fell to ninth-seeded Rider in a stunning upset, the Peacocks took control and won the tournament to secure a spot in the dance.
Holloway’s Peacocks score an average of 66.9 points per game, which ranks 281st in the country and hold opponents to 61.8 points, ranking 19th-best.
“We take a lot of pride if our defense,” Saint Peter’s guard Matthew Lee said. “I think what makes us a very good defensive team. We work on it a lot. If you saw our practices, we spend a lot of time on defense and we harp on it, we give it 100%, I feel like that’s our biggest attribute is playing to the whistle and giving 100%.”
They are led in scoring by Daryl Banks III, who averages 11 points per game. Fousseyni Drame leads the Peacocks by grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game, Lee dishes out a team-high 2.9 assists, and KC Ndefo averages 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals.
