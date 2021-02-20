No. 19 Tennessee looked ready to be upset with 12 minutes left against the University of Kentucky back on Feb. 6.

The Wildcats were up by 10 points before a 12-point Tennessee run eliminated that advantage. A second 12-0 run by UT put it firmly in command, 74-64, with 3:58 left in the game.

The Vols left Rupp Arena with an 82-71 win.

UK was undone in the last 12 minutes by a pair of freshmen guards who combined for 50 points for Tennessee

Keon Johnson scored 17 of his career-high 27 points after halftime and Jaden Springer added a career-high 23 points.

Johnson went 9-for-11 from the free-throw line as well.

Johnson and Springer were solid role players through Tennessee’s first nine SEC games. But over the last four league outings, the duo has taken control of the Vols’ offense.

They went from accounting for 24.4% of Tennessee’s scoring in its first nine SEC games to providing 44.7% of the team’s scoring in the last four conference outings.

UK will try to get a much-needed quality win when it hits the floor at Thompson-Boling Arena for a noon tipoff Saturday in Knoxville.

UK can’t let Johnson and Springer go off again like the five-star duo did in Lexington.

“All they did when they got down 10 was spread the court and went on the bounce,” UK coach John Calipari said. “So, it’s a combination. The guy who is guarding the ball, you can’t let him straight-line drive because we can’t help you. We have to stay in front. You can’t get bullied. The other guys are hopefully playing better team defense than we did at that point.

“But, they’re good. They scored 50 points. Two players. Fifty. The one thing of all of the tape that I’m watching now, they’re making 3s too. So, you can’t just say collapse in the lane. Because if they make a ton of 3s, they’re really hard to beat. But if two players are getting 50, they’re hard to beat.”

The Wildcats will have to be physical with the Rick Barnes-coached team that will be in attack mode early.

“We’ve gotta be ready for the fight,” Calipari said. “It’s a man’s game.”

UK has played better defensively over the last few games, and its shot blocking has been sensational.

The Cats have blocked at least 10 shots in each of their last two games — wins over Auburn and Vanderbilt.

Isaiah Jackson has blocked 2.7 shots per game, and UK ranks first nationally with 6.3 blocked shots per game.

Olivier Sarr and Keion Brooks Jr. have also been much more aggressive blocking shots.

“We say they hear Casper. They hear ghosts,” Calipari said of the threat that opposing players know their shots could be blocked. “They know you drive in there, you don’t know where the (heck) it’s coming from, but Casper is in there.”

Jackson could be a key defender against UT’s guards because of his shot blocking. He seems up for the challenge.

“Yeah, with my ability to block shots, I feel that I can do more this game, blocking shots and adjusting their shots, them coming in the paint,” Jackson said. “I feel like I play a big role in this game, me and Olivier (Sarr) with trying to deflect shots and keep them out of the paint.”