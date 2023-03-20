GREENSBORO, N.C.
A losing Kentucky locker room is always a difficult place when the basketball season ends in the NCAA Tournament and the Wildcats don’t win the whole thing.
A lot of tears, a lot of wondering what went wrong — both on Sunday and much of the rest of this season, really.
That was definitely the case after Kansas State ended UK’s season in a 75-69 loss in the Round of 32 of the East Regional. Kansas State will go on to New York City for the Sweet 16. For the second straight year, UK didn’t make it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
As one UK fan said to another in the stands: “At least they didn’t lose the first game, that would’ve been awful.”
Instead, there was just an awful feeling for a Kentucky team that finished a couple of stops short of where many believed it would be with a lot of experienced players coming back, and a couple of key freshmen added to the mix. UK was a top five ranked team in the preseason.
Oscar Tshiebwe sat facing his locker for a very long time, not paying attention to the gathering of media wanting to talk to him after a massive double-double performance of 25 points, 18 rebounds. After a few minutes, Tshiebwe turned around and answered questions for a long time.
“I don’t even know what to talk about this. I could not believe it,” Tshiebwe said of his thoughts walking off the floor. “When we (started) this year, we thought, like, ‘We’re going to have so much fun. We’re going to beat everybody.’ But it did not turn out the way we were thinking. It turned out to be something tough. But I thank all my teammates for fighting with me, and we always stayed together.
“I came here and my dream was to do something great, but for two years in a row it did not happen.”
Tshiebwe was the national Player of the Year in 2022. He is one of several senior Wildcats on the squad, and it’s very likely he played his last game at Kentucky.
Cason Wallace also had a huge game, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the last game of his freshman season.
Kentucky finished the season 22-12. UK has gone eight straight seasons without a trip to the Final Four, which has usually been the standard of excellence for the Wildcats.
Kansas State has now ended Kentucky’s season in two of UK’s last four NCAA Tournament appearances as K-State also beat Calipari’s Wildcats in the 2018 Sweet 16.
More from this section
Once more this season, it was a very small guard who made very big trouble for Kentucky.
Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with 27 points and ran the point for all 40 minutes Sunday, also adding nine assists and three steals. Nowell said he was 5-foot-7 “on a good day” in Saturday’s media session.
“I was just in attack mode the second half because I seen how they were playing me,” Nowell said. “They were playing me for the pass because I dropped a lot of dimes in the first half. I tried to look for my own shot a little bit more and be more aggressive, and I wanted to go to New York.”
Two noted scorers for Kentucky both had bad offensive games at the worst possible time. Antonio Reeves didn’t hit a 3-pointer until the final seconds, going 1-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-10 from long distance.
“I think some shots I took actually felt the same, they weren’t going in, I don’t know why,” Reeves said. “If you’re a shooter, you’ve got to keep shooting the ball.”
Jacob Toppin also had difficult game, going 1-for-7 from the floor and scoring just two points.
UK might have survived with Reeves or Toppin having a bad game, but both of them struggling was fatal for the Wildcats.
“We always say defense travels, but at the end of the day we’ve got to make shots to win the game,” Toppin said. “I didn’t make shots, other guys were struggling. I had to be better and I couldn’t be better for this team.”
Kentucky played a tough, gritty basketball game against a Kansas State team full of guys who found ways to make shots late when K-State needed them most. This wasn’t about effort for Kentucky, there was plenty of that, as outrebounding K-State by 19 would show.
“I don’t think we mentioned how good Kentucky really was today,” Nowell said. “You know, just offensive rebounding, getting second-chance points.
“They put up a fight, and it was a 40-minute battle. But we just ran to the fight. You know, we were the toughest team out there.”
And the toughest team gets to keep playing in NYC and the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.