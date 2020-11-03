The only thing the University of Kentucky really knows for sure is that it will be playing around Nov. 25.
That’s really all John Calipari has to go by as he gets his latest batch of top-ranked recruits ready to play as top-level college basketball freshmen.
Calipari likely has an idea of who UK will play on on near that Nov. 25 date, the first for NCAA basketball teams to be able to play games.
There are probably four or five ideas as to who UK will play on the day before Thanksgiving, if that’s when UK wants to start. It is highly likely UK would open that weekend.
UK has not released its new 2020-21 schedule after the NCAA Division I Council approved moving the first contest date in Division I men’s basketball to Nov. 25.
Before COVID-19 took hold of sports at every level, UK was going to open its season on Nov. 10 against Kansas in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago.
That’s next week, folks.
There would’ve been four games in Rupp Arena after that trip and before Thanksgiving, and another trip to Georgia Tech the day after for something called Holiday Hoopsgiving.
UK was going to fly across the Atlantic for a game with Michigan in London in early December.
The schedule talk for UK now concerns bubbles, contact tracing and everybody keeping their distance.
It’s also trying to figure out the schedule with best dates available.
There are only two certain games made public now for UK.
The Wildcats found out last week they will play their Dec. 19 game against UCLA in Cleveland for the CBS Sports Classic.
It is the second confirmed date and location for the revised 2020-21 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule. Recently, UK learned it would play Texas in Rupp Arena on Jan. 30 in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Southeastern Conference has established Dec. 29 and 30 as the new start dates for the conference schedule.
Before that, UK had a date with Notre Dame in Rupp Arena on Dec. 12 to start a 3-year series with a program that was once a non-conference staple for the Wildcats.
UK has said continuously during this scheduling process that it hopes to honor many of its non-conference games.
“Now, in our schedule we also have backups in case another team gets sick,” Calipari said. “So, we’ve got our schedule, which we were ahead of this because we just said, OK, play war games. If they give us this date, that date, that date, what’s our schedule look like? Let’s get it ahead of time. Then what if this team gets sick? How do we do this? So, we have some backups in case something like that happens.”
UK is doing its best to make sure nothing COVID related happens to the team.
Calipari said last week that the team is in a bubble at the Wildcat Coal Lodge. The team eats at the lodge, where it has a cook. Players walk across the parking lot to the Joe Craft Center for practice.
“So, they’re in there by themselves,” Calipari said. “Other parts of the building have some other teams, but we never cross paths. We never see each other. We’re in a bubble. I’m feeling very comfortable to the 25th of November. We’re also wearing chips that they’re doing in football, and what we’re finding out is unless you’re playing against somebody a lot, you’re not going to be in his space more than 15 minutes, six feet. As coaches, managers, we’re not near the players five minutes in a practice, three minutes in a practice.”
For now, practice is all they will see until sometime around Nov. 25.
Calipari knows UK can control the players’ environment to a great degree until the season actually starts. Then there will be games, more access, more contact.
And, there was a time when all that was supposed to start seven days from now.
