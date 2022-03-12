TAMPA Fla. — In what was every bit the war Kentucky coach John Calipari promised it would be, but the Wildcats survived to beat Vanderbilt 77-71 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.
“Hats off to Vandy,” Calipari said of Vanderbilt postgame. “Third game in three nights and they never stopped. They played till the horn. That’s crazy.
The Wildcats were led by TyTy Washington who dropped 25 points in his SEC Tournament debut.
“I’m playing with an older group of guys, so I know they all believe in me. The coaching staff believes in me,” Washington said of his first 20 point scoring night since Jan. 15.
“I know how good he is,” Calipari said of Washington. “His ability to make shots, and make free-throws and make floaters. He’s skilled.”
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and grabbed 14 to record his 26th double-double of the season. He also blocked five shots.
Davion Mintz and Jacob Toppin both added 10 points in the win. Toppin suffered a nose injury during his 10 point, three-block effort, which forced him to wear a mask in the second half.
“It looks like Jacob may have a broken nose,” Calipari said. “I don’t know.”
“His energy, his presence, he was talking,” Sahvir Wheeler said of Toppin.
“Even with the face mask, you could barely understand him, but you knew he was saying something and that’s big-time right there.”
Jordan Wright scored a game-high 26 points for Vanderbilt and was joined in double figures by Myles Stute (11) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (10).
Kentucky opened the game on a 7-2 run, but Vanderbilt was able to climb back and take a 9-7 lead into the game’s first media timeout.
UK took a slim 30-29 lead into the final media timeout of the half and fell behind 32-31 with 56 seconds left until half. But after a Kellan Grady floater, Lance Ware stole the Vanderbilt in-bound passed found an open Mintz who connected on a lay-up and drew the foul to give Kentucky a 4-point play as Kentucky took a 37-33 lead into halftime.
After Tshiebwe opened the second half with a lay-up, Vanderbilt answered with an 8-0 run giving the Commodores a 41-39 lead and forcing John Calipari to call timeout.
The timeout did not slow down the Commodores, who grew their lead to 46-39, but by the next media timeout, Kentucky was able to trim the lead to two at 46-44 after a Grady 3-pointer as the shot clock expired gave UK a jolt of momentum.
Vanderbilt’s season likely comes to an end with the loss as it will not receive an NCAA Tournament bid. The Commodores finish their campaign 17-16.
The Wildcats will play No. 2 seed Tennessee in the tournament semifinals Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. CT or 25 minutes after the conclusion of No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 4 Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.