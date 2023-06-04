LEXINGTON — Just as the Kentucky Proud Park record 6,094-person crowd was ready to explode and celebrate escaping a seventh-inning jam, Indiana’s Peter Serruto ripped Big Blue Nation’s heart out in the Hoosiers’ 5-3 win over the Wildcats in the Lexington Regional.
The light-hitting catcher, who stepped up to the plate having hit just three home runs all season and hitting ninth in the IU order, launched a two-out, two-strike, three-run home run off UK starter Zack Lee into the Indiana bullpen that gave the Hoosiers a stunning 4-3 lead.
Indiana then tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a Darren Williams wild pitch to move its lead to 5-3.
Looking to close out the Cats, IU reliever Connor Foley hit Jackson Gray and Jase Felker to set the Cats up with two on and one out in the top of the ninth. But Foley escaped the jam, as Devin Burkes’ deep drive to right field fell inches short of leaving the yard, then Emilien Pitre popped out to short, ending the game and moving Indiana to within one win of advancing to Super Regionals for the second time in program history.
Kentucky moves to the brink of elimination, as it will face No. 2 seed West Virginia at 11 a.m. Sunday in hopes of advancing to a rematch with the Hoosiers at 5 p.m. Sunday.
To advance to Super Regionals, UK will need to string together three straight wins. The Cats will be looking to force a winner-take-all game Monday.
The Wildcats got an early hint Saturday that it might not be their day. Lee’s first-ever pitch in the NCAA Tournament resulted in disaster, as IU shortstop Phillip Glasser lined a solo home run to left center to give the Hoosiers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
After Lee bounced back to strike out the next three Hoosier batters, his offense picked him right back up as Hunter Gilliam lined a double down the left line, and Ryan Waldschmidt brought him home with an RBI single that tied the game.
The game remained tied until an Indiana meltdown in the top of the seventh inning.
UK entered the top of the seventh with just five hits and having left five men on base. IU reliever Craig Yoho plunked eight-hole hitter Reuben Church to put one on with one out. Shortstop Grant Smith hit a soft flare out to second basemen Tyler Cerny, but the freshman misplayed it, backing off and allowing it to fall in for a single that pushed runners to first and second with one out.
Yoho then induced a textbook double play ground ball to second base off the bat of Jackson Smith. Cerny was able to field the grounder cleanly, but his throw sailed into left field, allowing pinch runner Patrick Herrera to score the go-ahead run.
Burkes lifted a sacrifice fly later in the frame, after Yoho plunked Felker to load the bases, extending Kentucky’s lead to 3-1.
Cerny’s day went from bad to worse an inning later, as he was ejected for bringing Indiana’s home run chain onto the field, celebrating Serruto’s home run.
After serving up the leadoff homer to Glasser, Lee was nearly unhittable untl the seventh. The UK right hander posted a line of seven innings, five hits, no walks, one hit batter and nine strikeouts while giving up four earned runs, three coming on Serruto’s go-ahead home run.
Kentucky’s offense could not pick up Lee, managing just six hits and leaving 10 men on base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.