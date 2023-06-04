LEXINGTON — Just as the Kentucky Proud Park record 6,094-person crowd was ready to explode and celebrate escaping a seventh-inning jam, Indiana’s Peter Serruto ripped Big Blue Nation’s heart out in the Hoosiers’ 5-3 win over the Wildcats in the Lexington Regional.

The light-hitting catcher, who stepped up to the plate having hit just three home runs all season and hitting ninth in the IU order, launched a two-out, two-strike, three-run home run off UK starter Zack Lee into the Indiana bullpen that gave the Hoosiers a stunning 4-3 lead.

