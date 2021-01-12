Coach John Calipari wanted to make sure college basketball knew the University of Kentucky was still alive after putting together its best game of the season at Florida last Saturday.
“I know there were probably some people that put dirt on the coffin,” Calipari said Saturday. “We pushed the coffin open and said, ‘You ain’t putting that dirt on this.’ That stuff was out there, but look — I kept saying to you. We’ve got good kids. I’m proud of these kids. They just need time.”
UK rolled to a 76-58 win at Florida, and was led by the season debut of Keion Brooks Jr., who played 24 minutes and finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He also had team highs of six rebounds and four assists to finish with a plus-minus of +23.
UK will get the chance to see if it can build on that big road win with a challenging matchup against Alabama on Tuesday in Rupp Arena.
Bama has won five straight and is 9-3, 4-0 in the SEC. Bama won at top 10 Tennessee and at home against Florida during this run.
Alabama has an NET ranking of 22 while Kentucky sits at 88.
The Crimson Tide has been one of the better offensive teams in the country so far this season.
Alabama ranks among the top-40 in the nation in both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. The Crimson Tide is 29th nationally in offensive efficiency coming into Tuesday’s contest at Kentucky, and ranks No. 40 overall in defensive efficiency. Additionally, the Tide is the fifth-fastest team in the nation, averaging 14.2 seconds per possession.
Guard Jaden Shackleford is scoring 13.1 points a game. Herbert Jones (6-8) is good for 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. Jahvon Quinerly, another guard, has scored 13 points a game but has been out the last two games.
With the addition of Brooks (12.0 ppg), Kentucky’s lineup features five players who average in double figures this season.
Brandon Boston Jr. leads UK with 12.8 points and 1.5 steals per game. Olivier Sarr contributes 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, while Terrence Clarke (10.7) and Davion Mintz (10.3) also add to the offensive attack. Meanwhile, Isaiah Jackson leads the team with 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.
UK has averaged 1.15 points per possession in its last two games.
“We’ve been good so far in the league and their team too,” Sarr said. I think it’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be a great test for us.”
Kentucky has become more of a stopper defensively in its 3-0 SEC start.
Behind Jackson, who is 13th in the nation, the Wildcats lead the SEC and rank fourth in the nation with 6.1 blocks per game.
“We just all bought in,” Jackson said of UK’s surge the last three games. “Everybody was tired of losing, everybody was working, it’s clicked, this is where we are.”
