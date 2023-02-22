The numbers for placement in the NCAA Tournament are drastically different for the University of Kentucky heading into this middle of the week SEC road trip than they were a week ago.
Kentucky was hanging on as a first four out team in various NCAA Tournament bracket projections before it put together a big game and big-time atmosphere in a 65-54 win over then No. 10 Tennessee last Saturday at Rupp Arena. That came three days after UK hit free throws down the stretch to win at Mississippi State.
Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were big for UK in the Tennessee win. Tennessee was No. 3 in the NET rankings. Texas A&M picking up ratings momentum also has helped UK, considering the Wildcats beat Texas A&M at Rupp Arena last month.
UK has now moved into the territory of keeping good things going as it prepares to play at Florida on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats are not only moving away from the NCAA Tournament bubble, they also seem out of range for a First Four matchup that would be Tuesday of the opening week of the tournament in Dayton, Ohio. Some Bracketology type projections have Kentucky as a No. 7 seed (Bracketville).
UK (18-9, 9-5) is also getting in better position to earn a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, staying out of potential Thursday matchups in Nashville. About the only certainty is that if the season ended Feb. 18, UK would be the No. 3 seed, but there are still four games left and a lot of seeding spots for the SEC Tournament are still very much in play.
The Cats beat the Gators 72-67 at Rupp Arena on Feb. 4. Wallace led UK with 20 points, while senior forward Jacob Toppin had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
That win was Kentucky’s sixth victory in seven games and it appeared that the Cats were ready to go on a run. Instead, there were two losses in a row and more anxiety for BBN.
Florida is in a much different spot than it was just three weeks ago. The Gators have lost center Colin Castleton, the team’s leading scorer, to injury. In the first game between UK and Florida, Castleton led all players with 25 points.
UK assistant coach K.T. Turner knows how important Castleton is to the Florida team.
“He’s a huge part of what they do,” Turner said. “Castleton is a really, really good player, one of the top bigs in the country.”
The Gators have been adjusting without their big man in the middle.
“You could tell they were a little uncomfortable playing (without Castleton) the last two games,” Turner said. “But I’m sure they’ll be ready to play against us.”
More importantly, UK needs to be ready to play well at Florida and keep progressing as it moves down the stretch of the regular season.
“Cason is growing into that leadership role, talking a lot more,” Turner said. “Chris, he really took it upon himself to pay attention to the details defensively. Guarding the basketball, boxing out is a big thing for him.”
