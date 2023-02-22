The numbers for placement in the NCAA Tournament are drastically different for the University of Kentucky heading into this middle of the week SEC road trip than they were a week ago.

Kentucky was hanging on as a first four out team in various NCAA Tournament bracket projections before it put together a big game and big-time atmosphere in a 65-54 win over then No. 10 Tennessee last Saturday at Rupp Arena. That came three days after UK hit free throws down the stretch to win at Mississippi State.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.