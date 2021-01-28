Rare is the basketball player who would not want to hoist up a shot toward the basket all game, as many times as he had an opening.
Guys want to get just past halfcourt and let the ball fly. Guys want to square up with no hesitation from 28 feet away.
Some players in the NBA — heck, plenty of players in high school basketball — have no doubt they’re shooting if they have a sliver of daylight.
Except for this University of Kentucky basketball team. No, this is a rare group of Wildcats in that they don’t see a shot they are willing to take.
Well, there might be one or two UK guys who would shoot the ball no matter what.
UK fell to its 10th loss of the season, and was swept by No. 9 Alabama, on Tuesday night as it guarded and defended well enough, but again, couldn’t score enough points.
The Crimson Tide survived, 70-59, and was helped greatly by UK not scoring a point for nearly four minutes late, after it had gone up 54-52.
To hear John Calipari tell it, he is literally begging his freshman-laden team to put the ball up.
“I’m telling everyone in the world that, ‘Shoot the ball! Shoot it.’ And you still saw us pass up some shots today. Again,” Calipari said Tuesday night. “Then you’ve got to ask the question, why wouldn’t you shoot that? ‘Well, I missed my last two, so I didn’t feel it.’ Then you shouldn’t be in the game. Very selfish passing up open shots. Especially with our team, where we’re struggling to score.
“That’s where we’ve got to get through, to where guys trust themselves enough and know I’m not taking you out for missed shots. We’re missing a lot of shots. No one would play.”
UK has a severe problem with its offense, and time is quickly running out to solve it. UK is 5-10 with 10 games left.
UK is defending at a level that wins NCAA Tournament games. Problem for the Wildcats is they’re really far away from that Indianapolis Bubble at the moment.
The Wildcats are so far down all the meaningful metrics that it sure seems they’re going to have to win the SEC Tournament — with its automatic NCAA Tournament bid — to get in the NCAA tourney itself.
That idea was floated for Calipari before UK headed back to Lexington.
It was promptly shot down.
“We’ve got all kind of games left,” Calipari said. “We’re going to have six or seven ranked teams. I mean, what happens to us, Terrence (Clarke) comes back and all the sudden we’re a different team. My belief is let’s just put ourselves in a better position. This was one of them, right here, right here. Beating LSU, winning this game. Now, all of the sudden, all right, let’s go. And life changes. But we’re just not ready to finish a game off.”
UK will see if its any closer Saturday. That’s when No. 5 Texas comes to Rupp Arena.
