GREENSBORO, N.C.
The tension ran all the way through Greensboro Coliseum on Friday night.
It came from all sides, the Kentucky Wildcat fans who were numerous in the building we’re getting louder and more intense with every Antonio Reeves 3-pointer, every Oscar Tshiebwe rebound. Reeves would end up with 22 points. Tshiebwe only added another level to his rebounding legend with 25.
The University of Kentucky was in a serious, physical, battle with Providence in a Round of 64 game in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats were fighting Providence, but they were also fighting the specter of losing as a No. 2 seed in 2022 to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s.
The No. 6 seed Wildcats were searching for the joy and relief that only winning an NCAA Tournament game could bring them after 33 games of this season that has been a mix of highs, lows, and wondering if they could ever get it right.
UK came as close to getting it right as it has all season long on the first Friday night of the NCAA Tournament. UK beat No. 11 seed Providence 61-53 and will play a Round of 32 game on Sunday against Kansas State.
If Sunday is like Friday, then UK will probably feel right at home in North Carolina and Duke country.
“It sounded like it was Rupp today, I’m not even going to lie,” said Reeves, who made four 3-pointers in the first half. “When Jacob had that block and we went down the floor, I heard how many people were in the arena, I was shocked. It was ridiculous, I looked up at the people and it was all Blue all around.”
Toppin’s block of former UK player Bryce Hopkins set off a fastbreak that led to a Reeves 3, and that had the Blue folks in the building really rocking.
Providence never would go completely away, but Kentucky also never let the Friars invade its psyche and say ‘forget it UK, we’re going to take this away from you.’
Instead, every time Providence got close enough to make UK feel the pressure, Tshiebwe, Reeves or Jacob Toppin would make a play of some kind.
“When we fight, we’re pretty good,” CJ Fredrick said. “There are going to be momentum swings, they’re going to make runs, they’re going to punch you, but you’ve got to punch back, we did a good job of that.”
Tshiebwe tried to secure every missed shot on both sides as he built rebounding numbers that would be astounding by the time the totals came in. Tshiebwe grabbed more rebounds than any UK player ever had in an NCAA Tournament game.
“When I saw 25 rebounds, I couldn’t believe it,” said Toppin, who scored 18 points and made all six of his free throws.
“That’s crazy,” Fredrick said of Tshiebwe’s numbers. “I see that every day. We’re so accustomed to this, it’s remarkable, but to us, it’s just Oscar.”
Reeves made 5-of-9 from 3-point range, and he was confident enough to keep shooting because he knew Tshiebwe was going to be near the action and the basketball.
“If we missed, Oscar got a rebound, that’s what it came down to,” Reeves said, smiling widely in the extremely happy UK locker room after the game. “We just needed to keep shooting and hopefully we’d make some.”
Chris Livingston was good at being physical and being a presence in the 34 minutes he had on the floor. The freshman strong man scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.
Livingston would’ve had seven rebounds, but Tshiebwe knocked Livingston down on one defensive rebounding situation in the first half.
“In the first half when he knocked me over for a rebound, I think that’s when I knew Oscar was going to have one of those games, playing at a high intensity level,” Livingston said.
Kentucky did a lot of the heavy work both guarding like crazy, and dominating the glass 48-31.
Kentucky had to have those tough numbers, because it couldn’t make shots in the second half, and it was definitely going to keep Providence from doing it.
UK was 7-of-28 in the second half for 25% and 1-of-6 from 3-point range. UK was 8-of-9 from the free-throw line, and that was vital.
Providence was 8-of-27 in the second half for 29.6% from the floor, and it was 2-of-13 from 3 for 15.4%.
“That shows how good of a team we can be,” Livingston said. “We can win games when you’re off. You can still grind it out on offense, lock up on defense, kick the other team on the glass, be physical, that’s something we’re going to need to key on in this tournament.”
The biggest thing UK did Friday night was win an NCAA Tournament game. That W gives Kentucky a chance to get another one Sunday, and that’s the best this could ask for in this wondrous event that keeps us all occupied with the Madness in March.
