Getting a gauge for how good this University of Kentucky basketball team is, or could become, has been difficult at best through more than two months of regular-season play.
UK had won by large margins and scored a lot of points in some of those games that made up 13 wins heading into last Saturday.
It had also beaten a lot of bad teams and didn’t look so hot in the final minutes of the three games it lost. Two of those were good opponents — Duke, at LSU and at Notre Dame.
Failure to execute in winning time in those matchups was becoming an unwanted trademark for these Wildcats.
Then, Saturday happened. Tennessee rolled in for a major SEC matchup with Kentucky at Rupp Arena. UK played its best offensive game in years, scored 107 points, shot like it was never going to miss.
Tennessee put up offensive numbers of its own that would’ve won, oh, 98% of those games. Instead, UT finished on the short end of a 107-79 score.
Kentucky made an emphatic statement with that victory in a few areas.
For those wondering around BBN and beyond, Kentucky showed on Saturday it was certainly capable of reaching the Final Four in early April.
UK can get there by repeating, or coming within range, of what it pulled against UT.
It sounded and looked so simple.
The Wildcats were completely and utterly playing basketball. Like old-style basketball. Passing up a good shot for a better shot.
UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler talked about defense being the catalyst for UK’s offensive numbers.
“Ultimately, it starts on the defensive end,” Wheeler said Saturday. “This is where we are playing as one unit. We are playing as a fist, and you can see us talking and communicating. And, like I said, that is what brings us to what we do best. In the summer, we spent four months, six months just running and flying.”
There were no fewer than 10 times watching on Saturday that you would’ve been moved to say, “This is unbelievable.”
The wonder at all this was magnified by how long it had been since Kentucky had played this way.
It never happened last season, because UK struggled to show anything cohesive or together on the offensive end of the floor.
It would be hard to say you could see Saturday coming, honestly. The quality was just so up there.
Certainly, a lot of energy was from the after-effects of Joe B. Hall passing away early Saturday morning and UK putting together a wonderful video tribute before the game. The players picked up on the energy, to be sure, even if they might not have gotten the complete connection with Hall’s legacy.
What Kentucky did with all of that showed up when it scored on 46 of 69 possessions for 1.55 points per possession, a season-high.
If a team is hitting near that efficiency level late in the season and defending well, that is a combination to get you within the grasp of a national championship — making the Final Four would qualify as that.
All 14 of Kentucky’s wins this season have been by double figures.
UK will want to make that trend continue in trying to win No. 15. That chance comes when UK travels to Texas A&M on Wednesday. That is the game before UK’s much-anticipated road trip to Auburn on Saturday.
Kentucky moved up to No. 12 after the win over UT. Auburn is sitting at No. 2 in the country just behind Gonzaga. In the AP Top 25 released Monday, Auburn had 36 first-place votes compared to 25 for Gonzaga.
John Calipari warned Monday night on his weekly radio show that A&M should not be overlooked. A&M has won eight straight and has beaten Notre Dame.
The coaching staff is working on the team to keep focused on what’s right in front of it.
“I’m staying in the moment,” Calipari said Monday. “We’ve got to go game to game, and are we getting better at what we have to do to win in March?”
Winning in March will get UK to that first weekend in April. The Wildcats can continue to show this week that they belong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.