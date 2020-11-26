LEXINGTON
Even though Rupp Arena was more cavernous than usual because of all the empty seats, there was still an overall feeling of relief Wednesday night.
A few fans in blue were trickling in for the University of Kentucky’s opening game to what could be the strangest basketball season of all.
They watched the warmups of the No. 10 UK and Morehead players. They were wondering what this new group of Wildcats would look like, both individually and together, against some different competition.
It didn’t take long for the 3,075 fans to draw some early conclusions, as Kentucky beat Morehead 81-45 on Wednesday night.
UK has an athletic team that is tall and talented, and it also appears to have scoring punch from some different areas.
Isaiah Jackson was more noted in the preseason for his shot blocking at 6-foot-10 than anything else.
Jackson scored the first points of UK’s season on a jumper that was a little rushed, but still went through. Jackson had another open jumper that he didn’t hesitate to take, and it swished as well.
If you have a 6-10 defensive presence inside who can also be a threat as a mid-range shooter, that’s a weapon that can cause defenses a lot of problems.
Davion Mintz is one of the two older players on the team, a graduate transfer from Creighton. The 6-foot-3 guard had no delay in taking a jumper from the elbow when he caught a pass.
Mintz worked at shooting guard, and there was noticeable chemistry when he and freshman starting point guard Devin Askew were on the floor at the same time. It would be pretty easy to see them logging a lot of time together in some rotations.
There were other rotations that might take some time to figure out.
BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke were working in the backcourt together over the last three minutes of the first half.
It was difficult to tell in this debut which of those players would be best running the team, simply because both are better at being wing drivers.
Clarke was an effective interior passer, leading the team with four assists along with Askew, who was the most natural point guard for UK in this game.
Clarke scored 12 points to go with four rebounds.
“Just finding wide open guys, that’s what I try to do,” Clarke said. “It’s just the flow within in the offense. With the offensive players we have, the ball shouldn’t stop. I just try to attack as quickly as possible.”
Boston finished with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds. The 6-7 freshman didn’t push any issues. He played smoothly over his 32 minutes, which was also high for the team.
“He missed some shots, but he didn’t come out here going ‘I got to score,’ ” UK coach John Calipari said.
Cam’Ron Fletcher was something of a surprise because he provided some offense, scoring nine points and showing a good shot from midrange. Fletcher, a 6-6 freshman from St. Louis, could get minutes by combining that offense with his energy and rebounding.
“Cam has not done what he did in a game today,” Calipari said. “Now we’re going to push him in there.”
One new Wildcat who was a surprise in a reverse way was Olivier Sarr. The 7-foot transfer from Wake Forest didn’t score in the first half, but finished with eight points and only three rebounds.
“I’ve got to get him to shoot a straight jump hook,” said Calipari, noting that Sarr can’t mess with the ball when he catches it on the block.
So, there will be more work in that department for Sarr.
He and other UK players will get a second grading opportunity when Richmond rolls in Sunday.
