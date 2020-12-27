The history keeps going in the wrong direction for this University of Kentucky basketball team.
That wrong direction is in direct proportion to the losses that are now piling up like firewood saved for a long, cold winter.
The latest near-miss was 62-59 at Louisville. The Cardinals broke a 3-game losing skid to UK, and won in this series for just the third time in the last 14 matchups.
UK (1-6) has lost six in a row for the first time since the 1989 season.
It’s tied for the second-longest losing streak in school history. The 1923 team dropped nine in a row.
Kentucky has started 1-6 for the first time since the 1926-27 team opened 1-8.
The year was 1946 when Kentucky last failed to break 64 points in six straight games like this squad has.
Sorry, those are just the numbers being presented.
They are numbers that will not lead to the NCAA Tournament unless they start to change drastically.
UK coach John Calipari is having a historically difficult time putting this team together in a way
that it looks like it can
play basketball with
one another.
UK has played well in different segments of different games, but has come nowhere close to putting together a complete game.
It has close losses to Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Kansas. Against the Cardinals UK was able to stay in striking distance, then have a shot at the end for the win.
“Just like Notre Dame, just like North Carolina, just like Kansas. We’ve had our chances, and we dropped them all,” Calipari said. “I thought we were better at the end of the game because we put a major focus on how we were going to play down the stretch. We scripted it, and we did it over and we did it live. We scripted it, how we were going to play late. When you’re struggling, there has to be great clarity. They’re not there yet, so there has to be clarity where they can go out.”
That probably the wrong guys were taking those shots against the Cardinals shows precisely how much work needs to be done for UK just to make winning plays.
Sure, give Olivier Sarr a chance for a makable jumper just as he had against Notre Dame. Sarr took the shot just as he was supposed to, and it did everything but go through the hoop.
It was still a miss, and now Sarr is in likely need of a psyche rescue. Sarr has yet to show much ability, much level of fight, that made him a good player at Wake Forest. After scoring 22 points against Notre Dame, Sarr hasn’t made a field goal in two games.
Sarr isn’t the only problem, Boston was taking a long 3 at the finish that should’ve been a shot for Davion Mintz.
Mintz, who was the hot hand against UofL, said he needed to do more work on his end to get the ball and have a chance to make a play.
“I think most of that is my fault,” Mintz said. “I wasn’t more assertive to go get the ball and to call one more when guys were penetrating. So I kind of take (blame) as to why I didn’t get the ball down the stretch. Coach, he drew up plays, he drew up things and most times it was there. Our scheme, kind of pounding it in the post and make options out of that, be able to kick it out and move it.”
Mintz emerged as a player UK could count on, hitting for 19 points, and more importantly, hitting 4-of-6 from 3-point range. The rest of the Wildcats were 1-of-11 from distance.
The graduate transfer from Creighton is working toward being the team’s best offensive threat. Mintz also snagged seven rebounds.
Mintz was one of several Wildcats who weren’t on the “star list” to make the biggest impact in the game.
Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware worked off the bench to provide points, rebounding and energy. Toppin had his best game so far for UK with 10 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes.
Neither of those players could help directly with another glaring problem for the Wildcats. Louisville guards Carlick Jones and David Johnson combined to torch UK for 37 points, with Jones getting 20. They were a problem all over the floor for UK, combining for 12 rebounds and six assists.
Johnson made 3-of-4 3-pointers against the Cats, after hitting just five total last season.
Louisville coach Chris Mack said Jones and Johnson set the table for the Cardinals to have success.
So, once again, UK having no true point guard and suspect guard play no matter which spot, was difficult to overcome.
UK had its worst shooting game of the season, hitting 34.5%. The offensive prowess of this team has yet to surface _ UK went nearly eight minutes without a field goal in the second half _ and an increasingly impatient fan base is looking for answers. If this team doesn’t have shooters, then individual players need to make the adjustments, go do that lonely work in the gym, put up the shots there to get the job done.
Dontaie Allen has become more of a focal point for the discussion of “this guy could shoot and score in high school, maybe give him a few shots in a game.” He was an offensive dynamo in earning Kentucky Mr. Basketball in 2019, which was his injury-shortened senior season.
That Allen is a Kentucky Mr. Basketball and not getting a look at playing time is fueling more angst from BBN.
Of course, after falling to 1-6, that misery meter is running full speed for ’Cats fans.
