TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Kentucky's struggles away from home continued Saturday as the Wildcats were steamrolled 78-52 by No. 7 Alabama at the Coleman Coliseum.
The loss droped UK to 1-5 away from Lexington, 10-5 overall on the year and 1-2 in SEC play.
"I'm disappointed that we did not play better because I thought we were ready to play a good game on the road," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. And we're gonna have to prove we can play on the road.
"Gonna have to prove at some point we can play on the road."
Alabama got out to a quick 6-0 run thanks to a pair of buckets from center Charles Bediako and a fast break dunk from Noah Clowney that forced Calipari to call a timeout just two minutes and seven seconds into the game.
Bediako would score again after the timeout to make it an 8-0 Alabama run to start the game and then Clowney hit a three to match a Chris Livingston jumper to extend the lead to 11-2 before a Sahvir Wheeler lay-up made the score 11-4 heading into the game's first media timeout.
With Cason Wallace on the bench and foul trouble and Oscar Tshiebwe sent to the bench due to defensive struggles, UK's bench stepped up to cut the Alabama lead to 14-11 heading into the second media timeout as Daimion Collins dunked home a Wheeler lob and Antonio Reeves cashed a three.
UK would cut the Alabama lead to one heading into the third media timeout and by the final media stop of the half, the Crimson Tide lead would grow to just two at 21-19.
The Crimson Tide would start to roll again as Brandon Miller and Jahvon Quinerly caught fire at the end of the half as it closed the first on a 14-5 run to take an 11-point 35-24 lead into halftime.
Alabama's momentum carried into the second half as it went on an 8-3 run to open the second, highlighted by five points from Mark Sears, to take a 16-point lead into the first media timeout of the half.
Bama's lead would continue to build momentum after the break growing its lead to 50-29 with a fast break dunk from Miller that forced Calipari to call timeout.
Things would continue to spiral out of control later in the half as Alabama pushed its lead to 27 at 66-39 entering the third media timeout of the second half. By the final media timeout of the game, the Crimson Tide grew the lead that at one point reached 31, to 29 at 72-43.
Kentucky would outscore Alabama in the closing minutes to make the final deficit 26 points.
UK was led in scoring by Reeves with 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Wheeler who scored 15.
As a whole, the team had another long day offensively away from Rupp Arena. Kentucky shot 28.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three.
"We got to look at the shots we're missing," Calipari said postgame. "Are they makeable shots? Or do we have the wrong guy shooting? Some other guys should be shooting. Should we space it out more? We have Oscar how do we utilize him?"
Alabama was led by Miller with (19) points. He was joined in double figures by Sears (16), Quinerly (12). The team shot 48.1 percent from the field and only committed nine turnovers.
"A couple of miss communication on defense," Wheeler said on UK's defensive struggles. "That's about it."
Nate Oats' Crimson Tide improved to 13-2 on the year and 3-0 in conference play with the victory.
Kentucky will return home to Lexington, where it will welcome South Carolina to Rupp Arena Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
