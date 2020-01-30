If the University of Kentucky is a team that’s better than good but not great, then it should never get trapped in a trap game.
That would’ve been the definition for what UK looked at with Vanderbilt on Tuesday. A game in between a gutsy road win at Texas Tech and a Top 20 matchup on the road again at Auburn.
Looking at Vanderbilt, there should’ve been no chance for a trap by the Commodores. They simply weren’t anywhere good enough to pose a challenge to UK.
Judge UK’s 71-62 win as you wish.
Playing down to its competition has been a familiar theme during some John Calipari seasons at the UK. That certainly seems to be a mental deal with this UK team.
The superstar teams Calipari has coached at UK, like in 2012 and 2015, didn’t really dilly around with teams that were clearly inferior.
The other teams that took until February, or maybe even the SEC Tournament in March, to figure themselves out, those teams didn’t play well with leads, or on the road, at different times.
A 15-point lead with the potential to balloon to a 30-point win but ended up being a 9-point cause for analysis? Those seasons have been more plentiful than you might want to remember for UK.
So, what was supposed to be a calm evening in Rupp Arena, watching UK roll to a 20-point win and making more improvements after beating Texas Tech on the road to get ready for Auburn on the road.
Instead, a lot of Rupp Arena was in shock when it looked at a 10-point UK deficit early in the second half.
A chunk of the struggle in the first half came because Nick Richards picked up two fouls in a 12-second span and spent most of the remainder of the first half on the bench.
Richards ended up being the engine for most of the second half, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds. He was the most efficient player on the court with a plus-16.
Tyrese Maxey also woke up in the last 10 minutes of the game, leading UK with 17 points and making some baskets that helped UK edge away from Vandy.
The area where Richards, Maxey and the other most notable Cats might be able to help their team is trying to figure out how to get a double-digit lead, build on it, and run teams on out.
That formula, of course, got all fouled up with Richards getting in foul trouble, Vandy hitting a bunch of 3s, and Kentucky having to fight back from a double-digit deficit itself.
“It’s your team. You want to lose? Go ahead. I’m fine. It’s your team,” Calipari told UK at halftime. “If you play harder and put it on them a little bit and make them make tough plays, you’ll get back in it. You’ll be fine.”
Calipari has been big on the Wildcats empowering themselves the last few games. He always wants UK teams to run things themselves, but it isn’t going to happen in any kind of quick fashion.
“Having a team empowered this early, here at Kentucky, is unusual,” Calipari said. “It is unusual. People are acting like, well, you got all these veterans. A sophomore here is like a grad student somewhere else.”
Immanuel Quickley is one of those veteran sophomores. He’s called a few plays for Kentucky, along with sophomore starting point guard Ashton Hagans, since this whole empowerment thing got going after Calipari got ejected from the loss at South Carolina.
Quickley asked for UK to run a lob to Richards to start the second half. It worked so well, with Hagans delivering the pass, that UK ran it three times total and got dunks every time.
“I want them to understand this is their team,” Calipari said. “If they have any suggestions, bring it. If it’s their suggestion, I’m not saying no. We’ll go with it. Like, let’s go. You all agree? All right, let’s go. Make it happen.”
Nobody talked about how Kentucky might have overlooked Vandy on the way to Auburn. Nobody suggested UK might have looked at 24 straight SEC losses for Vandy and the ease the Wildcats should’ve had in running that number to 25.
This won’t be a problem, UK seemed to say to itself.
A team that’s trying to move from good to very good shouldn’t have that attitude.
This UK team should never get trapped in a trap game.
