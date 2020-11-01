LEXINGTON
The strange football season for the University of Kentucky took another turn that was fitting with a Blue Moon, full moon on Halloween.
The Wildcats dropped a 14-3 decision to No. 5 Georgia on a beautiful fall Saturday at Kroger Field.
This wasn’t supposed to be much of a football game at all, if you were looking at it from Kentucky’s perspective.
UK was reeling a week after its offense failed to show up at Missouri. Mark Stoops had a quarterback controversy brewing up pretty strong heading into the Georgia week.
Terry Wilson couldn’t throw well enough. UK’s receivers couldn’t catch it or hold on to it.
The running game couldn’t work because the passing game couldn’t get going. The running game isn’t working because Eddie Gran has the wrong guy in running the ball.
Oh, Eddie Gran. The UK offensive coordinator has felt the heat and heard the complaining before. Gran had players who could throw water on any of those fires in the last few years.
Gran had Benny Snell as his go-to in 2017 and especially 2018, when UK had its best season in decades.
Gran had Lynn Bowden last season. Bowden became an MVP performer only because he had the football in his hands nearly 100% of the time by necessity.
There are no luxuries in this UK offense. There are some decent players on this squad, but guys who can get touchdowns if they can get the ball? It would be difficult to pinpoint those players right now.
Wilson hasn’t had many big moments this season in UK dropping to 2-4. That 34-7 whipping of Tennessee seems like it was about two months ago now.
There are no solid hands among the UK players who are supposed to be catching the football. On a day when UK had 91 yards through the air, Josh Ali made five catches for 35 yards, and he had a 10-yard pickup nullified with a holding penalty.
Ali has been the only “vertical” receiver UK has had so far, with 26 catches for 296 yards and one touchdown.
Trying to get the ball down the field against Georgia was Joey Gatewood, who was getting his first start for UK against the Bulldogs. Wilson was out with a wrist injury, but UK coach Mark Stoops had declared the quarterback competition open after the Missouri loss.
The Auburn transfer was doing anything but slingin’ it in his UK debut. Gatewood, working with a scaled down play sheet, was 15-of-25 for those 91 passing yards, without a touchdown.
“Some of the sets we were in, we were giving our kids an opportunity to be successful and move it,” Stoops said. “But we have to create explosive plays in the pass game. And we got to be creative. We do have to take more shots.”
Running the football is about the only thing UK can depend on offensively, and that has become a debate point also because of who is supposed to be running it the most.
Chris Rodriguez had another game for the Wildcats where he showed he is the top runner in their backfield. The sophomore powerhouse had 108 yards on 20 carries for 5.4 yards a carry.
“He got more reps today because he was running well and it’s been that way,” Stoops said. “It’s hard keeping him out of there. Yeah, I mean, he’s a very good player and he’s doing some really good things. As I said before, they have different strengths.”
Stoops was talking about season starter AJ Rose and Kavosiey Smoke, who has been out with injured ribs.
Kentucky re-established the running game during a series in the second quarter, when it kept the ball more than 10 minutes and had balance that is usually unheard of for Kentucky (eight pass plays or attempts; nine running plays). Yet, that drive to the Georgia 16 stalled out and UK got a field goal to go into halftime down 7-3.
The problem of staying up close against an opponent like Georgia, if you create a turnover, get a tipped and intercepted pass from a 6-1, 315 pound defensive lineman (Phil Hoskins), then the team that is overmatched almost has to get points off that miscue.
It’s one of those unwritten but well-known rules for Kentucky football. The Wildcats have to grab every chance they have against a superior opponent, and they have to get points.
“The long drive we had in the second quarter, and got three out of it,” Stoops said. “You need to be able to punch that in, put some pressure on them. I think that was the big difference in the game, obviously, our inability to create big plays and to punch it in the end zone there.”
Again, no touchdowns. That is a significant problem for a team whose defense has played winning football nearly all season.
UK’s offense has many miles to go before it catches its own defense.
